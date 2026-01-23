'Get warm, get safe and stay there,' officials warn as massive storm bears down on U.S.

More than 200 million people are in the path of a massive ice and snow storm that will blanket much of the U.S. this weekend. The National Weather Service says the dangerous system will bring heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies into New England through Monday. And frigid temperatures will persist into next week, hampering recovery efforts.

"Widespread travel disruptions, prolonged power outages, and vast tree damage is likely," according to the NWS advisory. "Frigid temperatures, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills will expand from the north-central US to the Southern Plains, [Mississippi] Valley, and Midwest." The agency's forecast map shows much of the eastern two-thirds of the country under some sort of winter storm, ice or extreme cold warning.

More than half a dozen governors from Texas to New York have declared states of emergency, allowing them to stage equipment and supplies, pretreat roadways, and activate National Guard troops. Officials are urging people to be ready.

"Our message to North Carolina is simple -- this is a serious storm. We are taking it seriously and so should you," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein says.

"Between snow, sleet, ice, freezing rain and bitterly cold temperatures, this storm is expected to call caused major disruptions to your daily life possibly for days," Stein says.

"This isn't a 'fun snow day," Charlotte meteorologist Brad Panovich posted on X. He calls the storm "a damaging ice event…that demands respect and preparation."

Ice will accumulate on trees and powerlines, knocking out electricity in the bitter cold days that will linger after the precipitation moves out.

"Please get in your homes, get warm, get safe and stay there," says Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, urging people to stay off the roads. "Once you have checked on your plants, your pipes, your people and your pets, get comfortable. Cook a gumbo. Ice on the roads is not only dangerous. It is deadly."

The storm is disrupting air travel at dozens of airports, with more than a thousand flights cancelled and more to come as the storm moves east. By mid-morning Friday, more than 20% of the flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport were cancelled according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm.

School systems including Chicago, Des Moines and Milwaukee cancelled classes Friday because of frigid temperatures. Districts are cancelling weekend sporting events and more closures are expected Monday.

People have stocked up on supplies for the cold days ahead, leaving store shelves bare. At Keith's Hardware store in Louisville, Ky., Robert Tullbane was bracing for heavy snow.

"Possibly almost a foot of snow or more," he says. "I'm out here buying a snow shovel so that's about as prepared as I'm going to get."

Local governments are opening inclement weather shelters and warming stations.

When asked about what protections are in place to ensure Latino communities in North Carolina can access emergency shelters without being questioned about their immigration status or having information shared with ICE, Gov. Stein said they are welcoming all people.

"We don't want anyone who is in need of shelter, at risk of freezing to death, to not seek that help," Stein says.

