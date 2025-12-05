Are you a swing voter? We want to hear how you're feeling about politics

As we approach the end of 2025 and the one-year-mark of President Trump's second term, NPR wants to hear from swing voters about how they're feeling about politics.

Do you think the country is going in the right or wrong direction? Are you happy with your vote last year or do you have any regrets? Or maybe you sat the election out? We want to hear your thoughts on the economy, foreign policy, how Congress is doing and more. We may even interview you for a future NPR story.

Fill out the form below and tell us about yourself. If you would be open to an NPR producer contacting you for a story, please indicate that in the appropriate field. We will not use your submission in our story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR