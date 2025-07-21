COMIC: Exploring the ocean's wonderous, mysterious depths

Did you know that the ocean produces approximately half of the world's oxygen ? Or that key medicines have come from ocean discoveries, like a painkiller found in a sea snail ?

It's all true! And so is this fact: Scientists know more about space than Earth's ocean. Seriously, humans haven't seen 99.999% of the deep sea floor.

With this comic, we explore some of the cool things scientists do know about the ocean and what dwells inside of it.

Angela Hsieh for NPR /

This comic was written and illustrated by Angela Hsieh, based on reporting from Berly McCoy. It was art directed by Emily Bogle and edited by Rebecca Ramirez.

