Photos: Scenes after the attack on New Orleans' Bourbon Street

The FBI is calling it terrorism after 15 people were killed and dozens more injured when a man driving a truck barreled through a crowd of people in New Orleans during New Year's eve holiday celebrations.
Authorities say the driver drove around a barricade and plowed through a crowd along Bourbon Street, the city's iconic stretch of bars and hotels.
New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick says the driver was trying to hurt people.
"He was hellbent on creating the carnage and damage that he did," New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said.
The FBI has identified a suspect in today's truck ramming attack in New Orleans as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas. Agents say they found an ISIS flag inside the Ford pickup truck. The FBI says the truck appears to have been rented.
In addition, the agency found "weapons and a potential IED" in the vehicle. Other IEDs were found in the French Quarter. The FBI's Special Agent Bomb Technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable and they will work to render those devices safe.
Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police after he drove down Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens of others.