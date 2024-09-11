Francine weakens to a tropical storm as it moves across Louisiana

Updated September 11, 2024 at 23:22 PM ET

The National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday night that Francine is no longer a hurricane and now is a tropical storm. Francine has sustained winds of 70 mph as it moves across southern Louisiana.

Francine has sustained winds of 70 mph as it continues to move through southern Louisiana. The eye of the storm is just west of New Orleans. Earlier today, it came ashore as a category 2 hurricane. The storm continues to bring heavy rains and wind. More than 300,000 customers in Louisiana have no power.

Earlier Wednesday, Francine made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane at 5 p.m. local time in the southern Louisiana Parish of Terrebonne, about 30 miles south-southwest of Morgan City.

"Heavy rains and hurricane-force winds are spreading inland across southern Louisiana.," the National Hurricane Center said in an afternoon update. "Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Have multiple ways to receive warnings and updates."

If the storm surge coincides with high tide, water could reach 5 to 10 feet above ground from Louisiana's Intracoastal City and Vermilion Bay to Port Fourchon.

The hurricane's outer bands of rain began hitting Lafayette, Baton Rouge and other areas in southern Louisiana Wednesday morning. In the Gulf of Mexico, an oil platform north of the storm's center reported a peak gust of 105 mph, the NHC said.

/ NOAA/ National Weather Service / NOAA/ National Weather Service The center of storm Francine was predicted to make landfall near Morgan City, La., west of New Orleans, as seen on this map. Forecasters warn that heavy rains and a storm surge of 5 to 10 feet will pose dire threats to people in low-lying areas and along the coast.

Evacuations, and New Orleans under a flooding watch

Parishes along the coast issued mandatory or voluntary evacuations this week, warning of flooding, high winds and other effects of the storm. On Tuesday, Iberia Parish also declared a curfew starting at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday and running through 7 a.m. Thursday.

A hurricane warning — meaning hurricane conditions are expected in the area — is in effect for a swath of Louisiana's coast from the line separating Vermilion and Cameron parishes eastward to Grand Isle, south of New Orleans.

The metropolitan New Orleans area is under a hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible within 24 hours. Rainfall could range from 4 to 12 inches along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama — which are also under storm surge alerts.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves,” according to the NHC.

“Make sure you have all preparations rushed to completion ASAP!” the National Weather Service office in New Orleans said. “Then, prepare to hunker down & shelter in place through the overnight hours!”

For anyone in the storm’s path, member station WWNO has ongoing coverage and a guide to help preparing for the hurricane.

/ NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East / NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East Hurricane Francine is seen over the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday morning. It is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast and quickly lose strength — but it will also bring a dire flooding threat.

Forecast includes some welcome tidbits

While the hurricane’s risks and dangers are substantial, there are bits of welcome news in the forecast. First of all, it's not expected to strengthen very much before reaching the shore. And as it nears land, conditions are expected to “cause drier air to wrap around the southern portion of Francine as it nears the coast. Thus, the hurricane is not expected to continue strengthening through landfall,” the hurricane center said.

Forecasters also believe the hurricane’s floodwaters will not pose a threat to a system of levees meant to reduce risk of damage from hurricanes and storms in Louisiana, although rising water levels could reach the top of some local levees.

While some storms have inflicted their worst damage by lingering for days, dropping torrential rains, Francine is expected to rapidly weaken and move into Mississippi by Thursday. But forecasters also warn against complacency, citing the storm’s power and the potential for dangerous flash and urban flooding.

“We need to keep our eyes on this one. It won’t be Laura, it won’t be Ida, but it is still going to be an extensive impact in terms of the role of that storm as it rolls into south-central and southeastern Louisiana," state climatologist Jay Grymes said.

