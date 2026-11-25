COMMENTARY:

I agree with Republican friends and acquaintances that having at least two healthy political parties here would be healthy.

How could Republicans recover?

Both parties must cease their extreme, rancorous partisanship. It’s unproductive. People don’t like it. That’s why candidates speaking of love and goodness, such as Talarico, Hamilton, and el-Sayed, prevailed.

That’s especially so for local Republicans. We’ve repeatedly elected Democrats by large margins. Even some losers. Republicans disagreeing, and saying there’s a better way, makes sense. Saying they’re evil, when we just voted for them, won’t work, without serious evidence. Saying the election was crooked is childish, sans proof.

Calling school board members “racist” for trying to make schools more welcoming to all students, or calling them pederasts because the school library contains books that might help kids deal with their sexual uncertainties, is vicious and self-defeating. Disagreeing with them on the right balance among goals might accomplish something. When clear majorities just elected progressives, ranting that they’re “socialists” may feel good, but isn't helpful – to the public discussion or to your political prospects.

Nationally, Republicans’ first step is separating yourselves from Donald Trump. Whether you admired him or simply accepted his racism, narcissism, and greedy corruption because he voiced “conservative” positions, he was never popular here, and, obviously, independents and some Republicans recently felt a wave of revulsion. Paying high gas prices while Mr. Trump bragged about an opulent ballroom just didn’t feel too good. For any party or nation, having a corrupt leader govern by fear is no fun.

But you needn’t become Democrats.

Republicans formerly espoused conservative principles including fiscal responsibility, international strength and standing, competent government, and concern for citizens.

Republicans stood for adherence to our Constitution: an independent judiciary; Congressional oversight of executive departments, independent of party affiliations; a free press, even if it sometimes seems hostile; independence and professionalism in law enforcement; and free, fair elections followed by peaceful transfer of power. Those aren’t liberal or conservative ideas. They are bedrock principles of the United State of America, as are civil rights, freedom of worship, and the independence of church and state.

As in an early Vermont town hall, we all get our say. We debate issues so as to discover the best path forward, respecting each other even while we may loathe some of what others say. Each of us is a decent and sincere human being, worthy of respect, until proven otherwise – a legitimate participant in a democratic republic. No one person knows the full truth.

You Republicans are members of the party that formed itself and grabbed the governmental reins specifically because Republicans believed that abolishing slavery was so urgent that we couldn’t do business as usual, and men had to leave their farms and businesses, and risk their lives. Does some concern for ethnic equality linger in your hearts?

We, through our government, have challenging issues to discuss: addressing our urgent climate and environmental problems while maintaining prosperity; ending an unnecessary war; reducing our vast debt while continuing to perform important government functions; recovering from dangerous economic inequality; gaining the benefits of AI without being destroyed by it; maintaining border security without killing U.S. citizens and without torturing anyone.

Can Republicans help us approach these with Lincoln’s commitment to constitutional government, Teddy Roosevelt’s readiness to challenge concentrated economic power and insistence that governments have responsibilities to the public; and Eisenhower’s prudence and restraint?

If so, welcome!

Peter Goodman's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.