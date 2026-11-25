COMMENTARY:

What happens when a blue tsunami washes over a blue state? Not much.

This year’s election upended everything we thought we knew about Texas politics. That Great White Whale that Texas Democrats have been chasing since the days of Beto O’Rourke turned out to be a guppy. The Lone Star State has been reliably - at times dangerously Republican ever since Ann Richards lost her bid for re-election to George W. Bush in 1994. All of that changed in one night.

In New Mexico, it was business as usual. All of the statewide seats were already held by Democrats, so there was no change there. Democrats picked up three seats in the House, but there was no blue wave. There couldn’t have been. Democrats didn’t even try.

Republican candidates ran uncontested in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 23, 49, 54, 55, 56, 58, 59, 61, 62, 63, 64 and 66.

If this year’s election has taught us anything, it’s that the experts don’t know squat. If they tell you a seat is out of play, don’t believe them. In a year where unknown Democrats flipped ruby red seats all over the nation, Democrats in New Mexico couldn't be bothered to field a candidate in more than 20 percent of the races.

The last time there was a mid-term shelacking, to borrow a term from the then-President Barack Obama, was in 2010 when the shoe was on the other foot. Republican Susana Martinez, a former Dona Ana County district attorney, was elected governor. In 2014 Republicans took control of the NM House of Representatives for the first time since 1953. They had the governor and the House, but not the Senate.

I wrote a column at the time urging Republicans to focus on one or two issues where they had support in the Senate. Instead, they passed everything on a conservative wish list that had been 60 years in the making. And all of it died in the Senate. I’m not sure if there is a lesson in there for Democrats this year. There don’t seem to be many issues of obvious agreement.

The big change for New Mexico will be a new governor. In the last eight years Michellle Lujan Grisham has started initiatives to provide college tuition to all New Mexico high school graduates and universal child care to all New Mexico families. It will be up to new Governor Deb Haaland to implement those new initiatives.

In her second term, Lujan Grisham frequently clashed with members of her own party on public safety issues. And, she earned the distrust of voters in Dona Ana County by helping to tack on a stealth amendment that allows the Project Jupiter data center to skirt the state’s environmental laws.

Support for data centers is probably one area where Haaland will take a different approach. Her biggest challenge is likely to be a budget that can not keep growing at its current pace. We have gone from about $6 billion in general fund spending in Lujan Grisham’s first term to a forecast of $14. 8 billion for Fiscal Year 2028. All of that is tied to oil and gas production. Can it keep going up forever?

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com

Walt Rubel’s opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.