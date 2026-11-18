COMMENTARY:

Nearly half of all adults (48 percent) said in a recent KFF survey that health care costs have used up all or most of their savings. Sixty-three percent said it has forced them to cut back on food, clothing and other necessities.

Americans owe more than $220 billion in health care debt, with collection agencies working to force payment on $140 billion in unpaid bills. In New Mexico, residents owe about $881 million in health care debt, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau..

And, all of that debt was amassed before the crippling health care cuts in HR1, formerly known as the Big Beautiful Bill, went into effect.

Not surprisingly, the higher cost of health care has led to patients delaying or cancelling preventative treatments and cutting back on needed medications - with predictable results. More visits to the hospital ER. If we force people to choose between food and medicine, hunger wins.

Democrats in the New Mexico House of Representatives have announced plans for a bill that would work with a private-sector expert to help residents get out of debt. The group Undue Medical Debt is a national non-profit organization that partners with individuals, foundations and local governments to purchase large, bundled portfolios of medical debt at steep discounts. On average, every $1 donated can relieve up to $100 of debt, according to information on its Website.

Other states, including Arizona and Illinois, have used this same approach to reduce medical debt for their residents, according to a press release by House Democrats. They are proposing a $2 million appropriation over the next three years, which they estimate would pay off more than $200 million in medical debt, providing relief for 100,000 to 160,000 New Mexicans.

Eligibility for the program would be based on household income in comparison to the amount of debt owed.

I suspect this will be one of those bills that gets strong bipartisan support. I’m not sure what the arguments against it would be. Everybody knows the system is filled with loopholes, and it pays to partner with experts who know their way through them.

Obviously, this doesn’t solve the bigger problem. As we are paying off these old debts, new debts are being generated every day. And, people are still being forced to choose between medication and food.

I continue to believe that the state should begin working toward a universal health care system. And, in a community radio interview before the election, incoming Gov. Deb Haaland indicated that she is open to looking at proposals.

But a recent email exchange with somebody more knowledgeable on the issue convinced me that may be more difficult to achieve on the state level than I appreciate. And, one could reasonably argue that we should fully implement universal child care before trying to tackle health care.

Change will probably have to come from Congress. That is going to take time, not to mention a consensus that may not exist right now. But its growing.

Until then, solutions to our health care mess will probably come incrementally. This seems like a good next step.

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com

Walt Rubel’s opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.