COMMENTARY:

In Washington or Las Cruces, speed and substance of permitting processes matter. I want to build a dojo quickly and cheaply. The mayor doesn’t want the viewing balcony to crumble, killing folks – and wants adequate ventilation and emergency egress.

To some businessfolk, any safety and environmental requirements are “too much government in our lives.” However, requirements must make sense; inspections should be prompt; and two inspectors’ interpretations of rules shouldn’t contradict each other.

Bigger projects potentially harming our environment pose more complex issues to analyze, and value conflicts to balance.

The trendily named Bipartisan Affordability and Jobs Act does some good, but scares New Mexicans. Can it deliver faster clean-energy development without making environmentally damaging projects to easy to approve and too hard to stop?

BAAJA, which NM U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich and others want to rush through without much public debate, combines critically important transmission and grid reforms with significant and concerning changes to federal environmental laws, permitting standards, and judicial remedies. We need to update an aging power grid. But many provisions reinforce the powerful position of traditional energy interests just when survival requires switching to sustainable energy sources rapidly and sensibly. BAAJA does not encourage clean energy investment and pollution reduction.

At a critical moment, the Act alters the balance of power between developers and the public, making it much harder to avoid environmental damage once a project has gained approval. Cutting “red-tape” has long been a major goal of oil and gas companies. This Act does that. But the “red-tape” includes important environmental study, analysis, and public comment. Why not streamline permitting for renewable energy/transmission, while preserving our ability to protect water, wildlife, tribal lands, and the public from clearly harmful projects?

“Project certainty” language intended to prevent arbitrary project cancellations also prevents properly addressing newly-discovered problems. These provisions could protect fossil-fuel projects long-term against environmental regulation. Agencies would be less able to respond to newly-discovered health or environmental damage, or later impose new rules science has taught us we need. Since we know developers of big projects sometimes lie, hide the ball, or make significant late changes, we need projection.

BAAJA would weaken our ability to protect water resources. It would weaken enforcement of the Clean Water Act, the Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the Historic Preservation Act, and narrow the scope of environmental review. It would diminish state and tribal authority, public participation, and courts’ ability to stop projects unlawfully approved. Those are big changes we might not like. Senators’ unseemly haste will prevent us from figuring that out in a timely manner.

Improving the permit process is environmentally agnostic. It could help with a coal plant or a wind farm. Accompanied by strong environmental laws and policy, it would be great; but Trump, bankrolled by petroleum corporations, constantly attacks clean energy projects, and denies our climate is changing. He’ll use procedural improvements to help oil, gas, and coal – not sustainable energy projects. Forget that blue wave.

On Main Street, an ordinance expediting inspectors’ response times and requiring prompt rulings and quick appeals, would seem sensible. If it also cut requirements for fire escapes and sprinklers, the public might want a closer look.

Let’s urge Senator Heinrich to slow down and allow careful consideration of game-changing legislation. This could be a career-defining mistake by Heinrich. I applaud Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Representative Melanie Stansbury for refusing to be stampeded.

Peter Goodman's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.