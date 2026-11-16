Post election - possible outcomes

COMMENTARY:

Election day saw the Democrats win the House and Senate, and several prominent governorships. Political analysts pin the Republican losses on the shoulders of President Donald Trump’s style of governing, the unpopular war in Iran, and inflation, which has made it hard for many Americans to make ends meet. As the dust settles on the elections, what effects will they have on U.S. trade policy, diplomacy, and the U.S.-Mexico border?

Trump is still the head of the Executive Branch, whose duty it is to lead foreign policy, which includes his preference of using tariffs as an economic weapon. He has not signaled any change to this policy. However, the Democratic-controlled House and Senate could leverage the pain that has been caused to the nation’s agricultural sector to bear and mobilize a movement to put pressure on Trump to decrease or do away with tariffs that have harmed farmers and ranchers, many of which were in traditionally red states before the November 2 elections. The same leverage can be used with consumers on tight budgets, as the prices of beef and fuel have risen. Tariffs are equated with increased inflation, which is one of the reasons the Republicans lost big.

I also can see the Democrat majorities defending our two USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement) partners, and putting pressure on the White House to stop its unnecessary fights that Trump has initiated, especially with Canada. Trump has started a trade war with Canada that has resulted in both countries slapping tariffs on imports critical to vital sectors of their economies. Newly elected governors and congresspeople in states adjacent to or near Canada that depend heavily on U.S.-Canada trade could play a major role in smoothing relations. Republicans in these same areas may have very little to lose by joining Democrats in these efforts.

A potential threat going forward is the possibility that Trump and the Democratic-controlled House and Senate “play chicken” on the federal budget and government funding. This could result in more government shutdowns. This is particularly bad for the northern and southern border regions, in terms of Customs and Border Protection staff, which ensure smooth cross-border trade, and keep contraband from entering the country. They may again be caught in the middle and face periods where they are not getting paid while the government is not being funded. Shutdowns not only harm the economy, but also erode faith that politicians can cross the aisle to work with each other for the good of the nation.

Congress controls the purse strings, and there have been strong signals by the Democrats that they will defund ICE, which has become a lightening rod of criticism for its apprehension tactics, even of American citizens, not to mention the deaths of several people. This will surely cause a fight with Trump, who has steadfastly supported ICE’s actions. It could also provide Trump an excuse to dial back his ICE strategy and blame it on the Democrats.

The House and the Senate could also create legislation facilitating the issuance of visas for international students. I have previously written about why this international talent is important to the U.S. Both chambers also could cooperate to enact meaningful immigration reform, which in the past Trump has railed against. For decades, the American people have wanted immigration reform, and squabbling Democrats and Republicans have prevented this. The latest elections might present a window of opportunity to at least take baby steps.

A promising area where Trump and the new Democrat-controlled Congress could find common ground is to fund new infrastructure investments in projects, such as international port expansions and modernizations, which would facilitate trade between the three North American neighbors. Trump fancies himself a builder, and there are prime opportunities to invest in infrastructure that can make the U.S. money, rather than on a stagnant piece of infrastructure such as a new border wall that is not a revenue generator.

The Borderplex region (Juarez, Mexico, El Paso, Texas, and southern New Mexico) has become the global capital of components manufacturing for the servers that go into data centers. If Democrats aggressively pursue limits on data centers, this could affect the economy of the Borderplex. It could also affect the U.S. economy in general, particularly the stock market, which has been driven by data companies for the last few years.

All of these potential moves by the majority Democrats will be made with the threat that Trump still has veto power, which he immediately intimated he will use after the Republican losses in the elections. If Trump does veto Democrat-created or bipartisan-created legislation, we will witness a test as to whether Republicans who had previously blindly stuck to Trump’s policies, demands, and mandates, will break away to work with the other side of the aisle.

Now is not the time for either party to gloat or to threaten future fights. I heard one Republican Congressman state that his main mission going forward is to keep fighting the Democrats. When I read his statement, I thought to myself, I don’t think the majority of Americans want this approach. In fact, most of us are sick of how party pettiness has prevented substantial work in Congress on behalf of the American people. What would be welcoming and encouraging that we have learned from this election is that American democracy works on partisanship politics.

The Democrats can’t overreach - they got elected by a strained economy and Trump’s unpopular moves. They should work with Republicans to provide economic relief, and each side should not treat the other as enemies. They should be politicians who approach issues from different points of view and come together to craft legislation that might not be perfect to either side, but beneficial to the U.S. as a whole.

This same logic applies to President Trump. He cannot continue to govern or influence policy by insulting or threatening his party’s members in Congress. His party no longer has a majority in either chamber. To move his important issues across the finish line, he will now have to deal with Democratic leadership or face a miserable two years of gridlock and not having any accomplishments. He could try to navigate the last two years of his presidency by issuing presidential orders, but the next president can simply overturn these. The latest election results clearly point a way forward for Trump to prove that he can get things done by reaching across the aisle. We will find out very quickly in the coming months whether he is inclined to do so.

Jerry Pacheco is the president of the Border Industrial Association.

Jerry Pacheco's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.

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