Green Chamber board chair weighs in on Project Jupiter

Since our founding in 2010, the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce has proudly advocated for locally owned businesses, sustainable communities, and the protection of our air, land, and water. For more than 15 years, we have promoted the economic value of local businesses and the importance of protected public lands to tourism and the regional economy. We also provide resources and connections that help businesses reduce waste and operate in ways that benefit both people and the planet.

These values are why we are deeply concerned about Project Jupiter, the proposed data center development in southern New Mexico. The Green Chamber supports economic development. We recognize the importance of attracting investment, creating jobs, and expanding opportunities for local businesses. However, growth should not come at the expense of our quality of life or the already scarce natural resources that sustain our communities.

Water remains one of our greatest concerns. While project developers have described plans for a closed-loop water system, southern New Mexico already faces significant water challenges. In a region where drought conditions continue to worsen, and reservoirs such as Elephant Butte remain at historically low levels, any project with substantial water demands deserves rigorous public scrutiny and transparency. New Mexico farmers and residents cannot afford uncertainty in protecting this vital resource.

Air quality is another critical issue. Southern New Mexico residents have weathered the impacts of industrial pollution, dust storms, wildfire smoke, and other environmental challenges for decades. Many members of our community, particularly children, elders, and those with respiratory conditions, are already vulnerable. Any potential increase in emissions should be carefully and publicly evaluated to ensure that community health is not further compromised.

Major development projects must also earn the trust of the communities they affect. Economic opportunities are most successful when they are shaped through meaningful public engagement, and when local concerns are treated as an essential part of the decision-making process. Residents deserve clear information about potential impacts, realistic projections of long-term benefits, and genuine opportunities to participate in discussions that will affect the future of our region.

The Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce believes the Project Jupiter process has fallen short of those expectations. Questions about resource consumption, environmental impacts, and long-term community benefits remain unresolved, while many residents feel their concerns have not been fully heard or adequately addressed.

Southern New Mexico deserves economic development that reflects our values, protects our limited resources, and strengthens our communities for generations to come. Growth and sustainability are not competing goals; they must go hand in hand.

For these reasons, the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce opposes Project Jupiter as currently proposed and urges project developers and decision-makers to pause, engage meaningfully with the community, and address legitimate concerns surrounding water use, air quality, and long-term quality of life.

Sommer Mitchell is board chair of the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce. Mitchell's opinions are her own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.

