Shutdown won’t change ICE, but elections will

COMMENTARY:

It’s my hope that by the time this column is printed, Democrats in Congress will have ended the government shutdown and federal workers will be getting paid again.

Democrats aren’t wrong about the need to dramatically reform ICE, just like they weren’t wrong about the need to prevent health care costs from skyrocketing. But they are foolish in thinking a government shutdown will somehow change the equation.

Especially a partial shutdown like this one. If you are a frequent flyer, the shutdown has made your life worse. And, if you are a government employee working without a paycheck, the impact has been devastating. But, for most of us, we wouldn’t know it was happening if not for news reports.

So, how is that ever going to create the leverage Democrats need to force Republicans to capitulate? They are only hurting the innocent and making themselves look feckless. Again.

ICE is already being reformed, but not because of anything taking place in Congress. The American people were repulsed by what we saw in Minnesota. It was this generation’s Kent State, and it has already forced an administration that never backs down or admits mistakes to change tactics.

Operations commander Greg Bovino and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Christie Nome have both been fired. And, the administration has agreed to some concessions: officers will be required to wear body cameras; they will limit operations at sensitive locations like schools and hospitals; and take steps to avoid detaining legal residents.

Obviously, that doesn’t go far enough. ICE agents need to take off their masks and be clearly identifiable, just like their fellow law enforcement officers. They need better training and much stricter standards on use of force. Most of all, they need to start respecting court orders and residents of the communities where they are operating.

The president’s threat last weekend to send ICE agents to America’s airports in response to the shutdown is the clearest evidence yet that he views that agency as his own royal guard, to be used as he sees fit, regardless of whether it comports with their training or mission.

And, to be clear, it was a threat intended to shake Democrats: not an offer for help. “I will move our brilliant ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before,” he said. One’s imagination can run wild with the possibilities.

Democrats will return to power soon. Not because they have earned the trust of the voters, but because we are a two–party system and they’re all we’ve got after we run out the Republicans.

When they do regain power, there will be a huge temptation to defund ICE. That’s understandable, given current events, but not wise.

One of the main reasons Donald Trump was able to win a second term after all the chaos and criminality of his first term was Joe Biden’s open border policy. We keep going from one extreme to the other on immigration.

Instead of defunding ICE, Democrats should be prepared to implement needed reforms that will increase training and oversight but still recognize the need for enforcement of immigration laws.

Walt Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com.

Walt Rubel's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.