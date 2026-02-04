Ranger program could make city parks safer

COMMENTARY:

The new program using park rangers to supplement the work of Las Cruces Police officers makes a lot of sense, if done correctly.

It’s not just that our deadliest crime since the bowling alley massacre of 1960 took place last year at Young Park. That could have, and still can, happen anywhere large groups of well-armed youth come to a disagreement.

Beyond that one incident, a lot of our parks just don’t feel safe.

It’s a delicate balance. Park benches have always attracted people who don’t have anyplace else to go. And, public restrooms are a necessity. I don’t understand why the city locks the downtown bathroom during the Farmer’s Market.

At the same time, tennis players at Lyons Park are often reluctant to use the bathrooms there because they don’t feel safe.

The park ranger program creates a hybrid that is one step removed from a fully certified officer. The application process for rangers involves many of the same procedures as for officers, and includes five weeks at the law enforcement academy, followed by field training with Codes and Community Outreach officers.

Police Chief Jeremy Story said during a recent press conference that 400 applicants attempted to make it through the training process last year, but none succeeded. This year, four have made it through and will be the first to patrol our city parks.

Rangers will be equipped with a baton, OC spray and a taser, and will wear a ballistic vest, but they will not carry a gun.

“Everything on their belt is for self-defense, so it’s not proactive use of force,” Story said.

Rangers will have limited authority to enforce park regulations by issuing citations, but not making arrests. The goal is to resolve problems before they escalate into potential crimes.

“Their job is making people feel safe, addressing their concerns. And, when necessary, they do have limited enforcement authority,” Story said.

There will be rangers in the parks seven days a week, Story said. Obviously, four rangers can only cover so many shifts. But, police ought to have a pretty good idea as to when they are most needed.

Having the same rangers in the parks every day will allow them to eventually develop expertise about each park … who uses them, who abuses them and where the problem areas are.

The city has invested a lot in our parks, and should continue to do so. A vast parks system where residents have many different opportunities to play sports, take leisurely walks or just get outside for a little while is a vital part of the overall quality of life for any healthy and happy community.

We have some great parks. But they don’t get the usage they should because too many residents simply don’t feel safe there.

My fear is that this could end up just being a crackdown, where homeless people are muscled out of the parks and into other parts of the city. But, I’m willing to take Chief Story at his word when he says that is not the objective.

And, I believe that four well-trainied rangers with a deep understanding of and familiarity with the city parks could make a real difference over time, while relieving some of the burden on police officers.

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com

Walt Rubel's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.

