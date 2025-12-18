How Candidates Respond to Health Threats of our Changing Climate

COMMENTARY:

New Mexico's social and economic conditions make it one of the most vulnerable states to climate change in the continental United States. Since 1970, our state has warmed by 3.6°F—ranking as the fifth-fastest warming state in the nation. New Mexico faces severe climate impacts including extreme heat, prolonged droughts, wildfires and smoke, flash flooding, and declining agricultural productivity. Issues such as poverty, limited healthcare access, aging infrastructure, and rural isolation amplify these threats. Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, and Las Cruces are experiencing the steepest increases in dangerously hot days, with vulnerable populations facing heightened risk from heat-due to inadequate cooling resources and economic constraints.

Healthy Climate New Mexico, a nonpartisan group of health professionals from around the state, provided the public with an opportunity to evaluate 2026 gubernatorial candidates’ commitment to support communities vulnerable to these effects at our December 4th Town Hall. Four candidates participated in person and two sent “surrogates.”

All New Mexico Governor and Lieutenant Governor candidates were invited to participate. Three Republican candidates (Hull, Rodriguez and Lardizabal) responded and were unable to attend. One Republican erroneously reported they were not invited. Every Democratic candidate attended in person or via a “surrogate.”

The health impacts of climate change are not a partisan issue. New Mexicans deserve leaders willing to engage with factual evidence and propose real solutions to the climate related challenges facing our state.

Candidates hoping to lead our state owe voters their thoughts on how to guide New Mexico towards a better future – showing up for our communities is part of the job description. Two weeks prior to the forum, the campaigns were provided with the substantive, solution-focused questions:

Do you support efforts to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New Mexico? What are your recommendations for doing so? If you don’t, what are your reasons?

Do you support accelerating solar, wind and geothermal technologies? Prioritize them for state investment fund decisions? Increase tax credits? Other ideas?

Will you fund a climate and public health program within the Department of Health to track scientific and medical data on the health impacts of climate change, evaluate progress, and provide technical assistance?

How do you propose to support communities dependent on the oil and gas industry to transition to more sustainable long-term jobs?

What actions or policies do you recommend to halt the negative effects of climate change and protect the health of our families?

What steps will you take to help New Mexicans protect ourselves from more extreme heat? Support stronger state-level worker protections against extreme heat exposure? Support the creation of an Extreme Weather Resilience Fund?



New Mexicans deserve to hear candidates’ views on the climate crisis threatening our state. Voters can watch the full forum recording on Healthy Climate NM's YouTube channel and website (www.healthyclimatenm.org)

Learn which gubernatorial and lieutenant governor candidates are prepared to protect our communities with real climate and health policies. The choices we make will determine whether New Mexico becomes a leader in climate resilience and clean energy prosperity, or whether we allow the climate and health crisis to deepen. Our future—and our children's future—depends on electing leaders who will confront reality and act decisively.

Dr. Paul Charlton is President of Healthy Climate New Mexico.

Dr. Charlton's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.