Trump's pathetic revenge tour

COMMENTARY:

William Pryor is a conservative Republican former Alabama Deputy State Attorney General, who fiercely opposed overruling laws that criminalized same-sex encounters between two consenting adults.

Appointed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals by President George V. Bush in 2003, Pryor called Roe v. Wade “the worst abomination in the history of constitutional law,” and said Roe created “a constitutional right to murder an unborn child … out of thin air.” Unsurprisingly, he was on President Donald Trump’s short list for appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Andrew Brasher is a conservative Republican lawyer who was Alabama’s Solicitor General until Donald J. Trump (over unanimous Democratic opposition) appointed him to the 11th Circuit in 2020. In 2024, President Joe Biden appointed Embry Kidd to the same court.

Those three unanimously held that Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary Clinton was so frivolous that Trump and his lawyer, Alina Habba (whom Trump later tried to appoint U.S. Attorney for New Jersey) should be ordered to pay the defendants $1 million to defray attorney fees.

Legally, “frivolous” means that an argument is obviously not the law, and there’s no reasonable argument that the law should be changed.

The trial court stated that several legal theories were flatly forbidden by previous decisions “that the most basic research would have revealed.” As Pryor wrote, Trump alleged “a malicious prosecution claim without a prosecution and a trade secret claim without a trade secret, plus seven counts . . . which did not allege any cause of action,” which the trial court called, “the high-water mark of shotgun pleading.”

Pryor’s opinion also stated that in deciding Trump acted in bad faith, the trial court had properly considered Trump’s other stupid litigation constituting “a pattern of misusing the courts.” (In my four decades lawyering, fighting hard for clients, taking aggressive positions, no judge ever found my arguments frivolous.)

Again, two of these three were conservative Republicans who share Trump’s repulsive views! Another three-judge appellate panel, with two Trump-appointed judges, torpedoed Trump’s “meritless” lawsuit against CNN, holding that using the Hitler-related term “Big Lie” to describe Trump’s false claims of election fraud was First Amendment-protected opinion.

Trump’s pattern of bad faith litigation is indistinguishable from his “revenge tour” indictments of James Comey and others. When no prosecutor would prosecute Comey, Trump installed a U.S. Attorney with no criminal law experience, who lied to the grand jury to procure an indictment, screwed up procedurally, and wasn’t even properly appointed.

This gang really can’t shoot straight. Trump’s response to Habba’s incompetence? Send the Senate her nomination as New Jersey’s U.S. Attorney; withdraw her failing nomination; then name her “interim special attorney” to avoid required Senate confirmation. Three appellate judges, two appointed by Bush, overturned Trump’s chicanery, ruling unanimously that she could not legally run the office without Senate approval. That helped maintain our separation of powers and could help stem Trump’s other power grabs.

Pete Hegseth is the poster child for Trump’s disastrous appointment of unqualified cronies to important positions. Result: poor security, war crimes, and a cover-up full of inept lies.

Trump resembles a pro football team owner who calls all the plays, though he was too scared to play football as a kid, and insists the coach play friends and relatives who are loyal or good-looking, but played third-string at Division 2 colleges.

No fan wants that.

Nor do thoughtful and patriotic U.S. voters.

Peter Goodman's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.

