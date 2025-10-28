Local elections

COMMENTARY:

Here’s how I’m voting (or would, if I lived in the proper district) in the local election for three city councilor positions and three Las Cruces school board positions, and on school and county bond issues.

For City Council, in a prior column, I unreservedly recommended incumbent Becky Corran (District 5) and Michael Harris (District 3). Corran is hard-working, progressive, and thoughtful. She’s had a powerful impact on council actions in a wide variety of areas. With four years’ experience, she’s a superstar. Harris seems sharp, and has already worked on a city board and spoken up about progressive issues. His opponent, Isaiah Tellez, seems a good guy and perhaps a promising future candidate, but lacks Harris’s knowledge, experience, and beginning of a record.

In District 6, I recommend John Muñoz for city council. He's a progressive business leader who is pretty widely respected and liked. He’ll bring an interesting mix of experiences and likely be a strong unifying force helping the city move forward. He’s probably more conservative than I, but brings a lot to the table. District 6 will be the sole city district using ranked-choice voting. I’d put Tommy Black second, and, if John weren’t in the race, I’d happily vote for Black.

I recommend all three incumbent school board candidates. We have an unusually competent, open-minded, and knowledgeable school board right now. It’s a tough position with lots of unanswerable questions you have to take your best shot on. These folks have impressed me, individually and as a team: Patrick Nolan (District 1 - unopposed), incumbents Pamela Cort (2) and Bob Wofford (3). Cort and Wofford are former teachers. Each is hard-working and progressive, and cares about our community. Because of a national effort to turn schools trumpy, it seems particularly important to re-elect all three.

Other local races feature unopposed candidates of whom I approve, but whom I lack space here to discuss.

I strongly support the proposed Las Cruces Public Schools bond , which won’t raise taxes and will address serious maintenance and other capital needs in our schools. Because our kids’ minds and health are non-negotiable, I’d go vote for that even if I had no candidates to vote for.

I guess I’ll also vote for the two General Obligation bonds for Doña Ana County , despite my disappointment that the Commission blew opportunities to handle “Project Jupiter” better.

It seems important to revitalize community centers and improve wastewater infrastructure in rural areas of the county. Unfortunately, the county included so many possibilities that we don’t really know exactly how the money will be used. Even so, I’ll vote “Yes.”

On the bond that would revitalize the County fairgrounds, including building an amphitheater, I was undecided before talking to Southern New Mexico State Fair manager Travis Brown. The fair continues a local and western tradition of raising livestock and crops, and doing other crafts that shouldn’t die out, and I favor that pretty strongly. It’s also interesting entertainment for many.

Given the location, I have doubts that the amphitheater will draw enough patronage to make the thing worthwhile. (“It will if you get the right bands,” a friend responded.) I also definitely favor improving recreational facilities in rural areas of the county. I gather that the property tax impact would around $15 for a house valued at $285,000. So I’m a “yes” vote, with reservations about the amphitheater.