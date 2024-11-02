Downtown public safety complex an investment in public safety and community security

Commentary:

Public safety is a top-of-mind issue for Las Cruces residents. To address these concerns and to ensure the safety of the community and its residents, it is essential to invest strategically in our public safety infrastructure. This election, voters will have the opportunity to decide on a modest increase to the local portion of the gross receipts tax (GRT). This increase is a forward-looking solution designed to fund essential capital projects, including a new downtown public safety complex. This facility will enhance public safety, support our police and fire departments, and provide vital community amenities.

A new downtown public safety complex, modeled after the successful East Mesa Public Safety Complex, has been on the Capital Improvements Program for several years. The East Mesa facility houses both the Las Cruces Police Department and the Fire Department, features advanced technology and specialized areas for various public safety activities. These features enable quicker response times, more effective crime prevention, and better incident management. A similar downtown complex will be equipped with the latest communication systems, surveillance cameras, and data analysis tools, ensuring our public safety personnel can respond swiftly and efficiently to emergencies.

Beyond being a hub for emergency response, the public safety complex will serve as a community center. It will include meeting rooms and spaces for public events, fostering better relationships between public safety personnel and residents. These spaces can be used for community policing initiatives, fire safety education, and open forums, helping to build trust and cooperation between the departments and the community.

A community with a modern, efficient public safety complex is perceived as safer, which can lead to increased property values and attract new residents and businesses. By effectively preventing and addressing emergencies, the economic costs associated with incidents, such as property damage, medical expenses, and lost productivity, can be significantly reduced. This creates a more prosperous community, benefiting everyone who lives, works, and visits Las Cruces.

The proposed GRT increase is about planning for the future and ensuring that Las Cruces continues to be a vibrant, safe, and thriving community. The funds generated will allow us to build and maintain facilities that enhance the quality of life for all residents, from improved public safety infrastructure to recreational amenities that bring joy and health to our community.

This is an investment in our shared future, for our children and grandchildren, and for their children and grandchildren to come. Together, we can make Las Cruces a place where every resident feels safe, valued, and proud to call home. Let’s take this step forward, united in our commitment to building a better, brighter future for Las Cruces.

Eric Enriquez is the Mayor of the City of Las Cruces. The opinions of Eric Enriquez are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.