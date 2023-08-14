Even Zoom recognizes its limitations

Commentary:

My last paying gig was covering the state Legislature for its 2021 session, which was conducted entirely over Zoom to protect lawmakers and staff from the COVID 19 virus. It didn’t go well.

The Roundhouse was closed to the public, and lawmakers were allowed to stay home and phone it in, via Zoom. My favorite moment was when an older legislator from a rural part of the state attempted to participate in a committee meeting from his car in the McDonald's parking lot because it was the only place he could find an Internet connection. He couldn’t figure out how to turn the camera around, so we all got to look at his dashboard as he attempted to make his points.

The public was still able to participate in committee meetings, but statements delivered by Zoom had far less impact than those made while looking the legislators in the eye.

Lawmakers weren’t the only ones swapping face-to-face meetings and interactions at the office for Zoom meetings from home. That made sense then, when every personal interaction carried a deadly risk. But it sent a horrible message, that we don’t need actual, personal exchanges. Technology can take care of that for us.

The pandemic ended, and we have all come out in droves to attend concerts and movies. As I write this, “Barbie” has grossed $502.6 million in the United States and $1.1 billion globally, breaking box office records.

But we have been far more reluctant when it comes to going back to the office.

Before the pandemic, about 5 percent of paid employees worked from home. At the height of the pandemic that was closer to 50 percent, according to a Stanford University study. Now, about 12 percent remain at home, while 30 percent work a hybrid schedule.

Earlier this month, even Zoom called its workers back to the office. To be clear, they are still allowing a hybrid format where employees work from home some days, but are required to come to the office on other days.

That probably makes sense for many jobs. Some tasks don’t require coming to the office. But any endeavor that seeks to build an environment of teamwork and collaboration requires personal interactions that can’t be replicated by technology.

To be fair, I was never the ideal customer for Zoom. I do fine in meetings as long as the speaker stays on topic. But if the discussion turns to chit-chat, my mind immediately wanders. In a conference room filled with co-workers, I can snap back pretty quickly. Watching a computer screen from my spare bedroom allows for far longer mental vacations.

And, more often than not, it seemed like something would go wrong with my connection. I’ve had a hate-hate relationship with computers ever since Tandy introduced the TRS 80 word processor during my days as a sports writer.

But, even for those more technologically adept and able to focus than I am, Zoom meetings are still a far less effective means of interaction than turning to the person sitting at the desk next to you.

The pandemic showed that we can muddle along in isolation and still manage to function. But now that it’s over, we need to get back to work and we need to do it together. Even if that means wearing pants again.

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com. Walter Rubel's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.