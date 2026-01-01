Support KRWG Public Media with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!

We’re excited to announce that KRWG is now offering the NPR+ podcast bundle as a special thank you gift for sustaining members who commit to donating more than $8/month or $96/year.

What is NPR+?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes, sponsor-free listening, and even early access and archive access for some of NPR’s most popular podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Up First or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind-the-scenes content for shows like Planet Money, Fresh Air, and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me. You can see all of the included podcasts on our NPR+ signup page .

How do I get NPR+?

It’s easy - just set up a recurring donation to [station name] at a minimum of $8/month or $96/year on either our main donation page here or at [station’s plus.npr.org URL]. Once your sustaining donation is confirmed, you’ll get an invite email to set up your account. If you are giving through our main donation page (instead of plus.npr.org/ourstation) this invite may take a few days, so we appreciate your patience!

I’m already a donor to KRWG Public Media. Do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

If you have an existing recurring donation in our system for a minimum of $8/month or $96/year, then yes, you can get NPR+, but it’s not quite “automatic” because you’ll need to activate your account on plus.npr.org. It requires some manual work on our end to grant you access, so first, please check your email inbox to see if maybe we’ve sent you an invite to NPR+ already. If you haven’t received an email inviting you to activate your account, but you are sure that you have an existing recurring donation for more than $8/month or $96/year, then just email us at [station’s customer service email] and we’ll help you get set up!

◦ After you donate online, you will receive an automatic email from PBS.

◦ Follow the instructions to activate PBS Passport.

◦ Sign in and enjoy!