A new program called Doña Ana Documenters pays residents $20 per hour to take notes at different government meetings. KRWG’s Noah Raess spoke with Diana Alba-Soular from the New Mexico Local News Fund to learn more.

Noah Raess:

Can you tell me a little bit about the program?

Diana Alba-Soular:

Well, Doña Ana Documenters is a new project of the New Mexico Local News Fund. The news fund is a nonprofit here in New Mexico that's been around for a number of years, and it's looking to support and sustain and improve local news and information throughout the state through a variety of different programs and projects, and one of its focus areas has been southern New Mexico, given that there have been quite a few information and news gaps given the erosion of our local newsrooms. Some have shut down, while others have lost staffing over the years. And so this is part of an attempt to bolster just the availability of reliable, trustworthy information here in Doña Ana County.

Noah Raess:

And correct me if I'm wrong, but this program has been tried in other places. How has that gone in other places where this has been developed?

Diana Alba-Soular:

You're right. The program, the documenters program initially started about a decade ago in Chicago as a way to both increase the availability of information about what's going on in local meetings, like city councils and commissions and boards, as well as a way to just increase civic involvement generally, by offering a way for everyday residents and citizens to tap into involvement in local governments through reporting on these meetings, taking notes at these public meetings. And so, there's programs, they tend to be larger cities so we are probably actually one of the smaller communities where one of these programs was started, but anywhere from Los Angeles, San Diego to Chicago. If you look at a map, there's programs sort of throughout the country. But yeah, some of the successes that programs have seen is, the gist of the program is that we pay our residents to attend and take notes at public meetings. And those notes get edited and published to our website, which is, documenters.org and there's a specific tab that will be for Doña Ana but people can, you know, peruse these notes, see what's going on in a variety of different commissions boards. It's not traditional. There are sort of journalistic skills that are involved in taking notes and writing about the meetings, but the presentation isn't. It doesn't look exactly like a news article. It sort of does look like notes, and it incorporates the documenters voice. But some of the positive things that have happened in programs is that participants do get training, like, on the job, so to speak, training about local governments. The way that these meetings work, the decisions like they're made, just boosting their overall knowledge and awareness about local government. Another change that can happen for the sake of documenters keeping an eye on things. But things like, maybe boards or commissions haven't met in a long time or they haven't been posting their documentation like agendas, minutes or things like that in a timely manner. When people start showing up and watching what's going on that can have an effect on the actual, you know, work that's being done by the local government.

Noah Raess:

You touched on this earlier, but Las Cruces is a very unique place. What kind of impact do you hope that this has in the area? And what makes Las Cruces and Doña Ana County a unique place for this program?

Diana Alba-Soular:

Well, I sort of see that there could be multiple types of impacts. Number one, we have seen, I’m a former journalist from the Las Cruces Sun News and I've been working with the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative, which is a sister project of documenters. As a journalist, I have seen how there has been just an erosion of local news in terms of the amount of openness that's available, there's fewer journalists in our community, unfortunately, and we have seen some improvements in recent years and some expansion of news operations from other parts of the state. And, that's positive for sure, but just having more availability of reliable information, I think will be positive. In addition, documenters really emphasize, documenters as a program really emphasizes that, sort of like the human component of being a documenter and the community component. So it's not just the notes that we're focused on, but it's the people producing the notes and their experience, their knowledge and awareness of the community. Which is a sort of an all around positive, I believe, for democracy. And also the potential for change or, you know, meaningful things that could happen as a result of keeping an eye on these public meetings. Transparency, I guess that's what I'm trying to say.

Noah Raess:

And do you have an idea of how many documenters are going to be taking part in this program?

Diana Alba-Soular:

We're still sort of waiting to see the final numbers of people who will participate. But, so far we had one orientation, one which is the first step to determine a documenter. And that was about a week ago. And there were, I think, a little more than 40 people who attended that first orientation. Attending an orientation, it's just sort of like, do I want to participate in this, you know, like give us an overview as to what the project is and what we asked for in terms of participation. So I think we've had, there's another step beyond that, which is, filling out a quiz but I'm not sure if everybody's had a chance to do that yet, but I think and then we have another orientation this evening [November 19], which is like I think about 27 people have registered so far. So I'm optimistic that we'll have maybe 30 to 40 people who are signing up from this initial round of orientations. And so that could be our working core of documenters. We'll continue to have periodic orientations which give more people a chance to participate. So yeah, I'd say that's like a ball park right now.

Noah Raess:

When these notes start coming out, where's a good place for people to find these notes at?

Diana Alba-Soular:

Well, our main website will be doñaana.documenters.org. Once people get there, there's different tabs that they can look at. But the main tab will be under reporting, and that's where actual documenters notes will appear. We're also hoping to, you know, find different ways of getting that content out to the community. So social media and probably a newsletter and we're open to ideas on that as well.