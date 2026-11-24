NMSU CMI Professor, Filmmaker and Coach Rajeev Nirmalakhandan talks with KC Counts about his quest to become "Top Host" and how his own path led him to want to help others through difficult life circumstances. Here's a transcript of their conversation:

KC Counts:

What do you coach?

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

I coach individuals going through relationship issues, but also discovering their story. So professionals, anyone that needs to make a true impact with an audience, instead of just talking about what they do, I dig into who they are, their journey, and find out the seeds, the magical moments that they've overlooked, their struggles and their vulnerabilities, things that maybe they felt like needed to be hidden, but actually is what makes them unique and helps people see them as human. And once they connect with them on a human level, then they're like, oh, I trust them. I want to work with them. I want to be in their circle.

KC Counts:

Tell me about your evolution to becoming a coach and helping people with those stories.

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Yeah. Well, my story goes back, you know, I was an immigrant coming to the United States and I had a rare spinal issue growing up and there's so many things I couldn't do like all the other kids. And I always felt like an outsider looking in and I felt different. And I had formulated this story of myself of kind of being broken or not enough and felt like I just didn't measure up. And that story really shaped the way I showed up in the world. And I lost out on opportunities and struggled in many ways. But And then I shifted that story of who I was, what I was telling myself, and I delved into my creative talents, writing and drawing and painting and sculpting and all these things. And all of a sudden, I shifted it. And I was like, I'm not this person who's broken and not enough. I have all this other potential. And suddenly the world opened up.

KC Counts:

How old were you? know, tell me, give me the timeline.

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Yeah, it was a long process, I would say. probably somewhere in my 20s is when I stopped trying to be fixed because I've had, I tell people I'm partially recyclable because I have screws and rods in my neck. My neck, my head is literally screwed on. And for the longest time after so many spinal surgeries, I just, I was trying to get fixed. I'll do this, I'll do this physical therapy, I'll do this, I'll get a brace, I'll do this. when I realized, what, I don't need to get fixed. I have to, I see myself as a used car with non-factory parts and I don't get around that smoothly, but it's my car and I got to get through it. And when I kind of decided not stop trying to fix myself, like use, delve into what I already have, that's when I felt like I gained the freedom to accept myself and really not worry about how I was being perceived. Because for the longest time, I always felt like when I walked into the room, the first thing people saw was the way I walked. And so then it would affect the rooms that I actually walked into and the yes or no that I would stay to opportunities because I didn't want to be judged or perceived in a certain way. And then when I shifted the story of myself, I was like, no, it doesn't matter how I walk or what I look like. It's what I offer, what I can do. And that's when things really shifted and changed. And so having been a professor for now 20 years at Creative Media Institute at NMSU and writing, directing directing actors and telling stories, I thought I'd take all these skills and experiences in my life journey and I thought, you know what, that could really help other people. And about two years ago, I was chatting with someone who was a coach. And she said, Rog, you could be a coach. I was like, what are you talking about? I have zero experience. She's like, no, just trust me. You've got the story. You've got the ability to speak to people. And so I just dove in and I started getting clients. I was helping people with relationship issues.

KC Counts:

Did you have to do any additional education?

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

No, that's the thing. I put myself out there and I started getting one or two clients and I tell them up front, look, I'm not a professional coach. I help people and this is my life story. And no one cared. No one asked me for credentials because once they connected with me and they saw how I could help them, they, one led to another and one to led to. So I've worked with everyone from an eight-year-old girl who was struggling with self-esteem issues all the way to someone in their late 70s who was going through retirement and starting a new life.

KC Counts:

Tough transition.

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Yeah, and then I had relationship issues and marriage issues and all these things. And I drew from my personal journey, but also from everything I learned, writing and shaping characters in film. And I was talking to a client yesterday and she said I was able to help her open up in a new, different way because I wasn't coming from a traditional coaching therapy perspective. I was kind of coming from a filmmaker story perspective. And she said that really helped her. And so that's my goal.

KC Counts:

You have a unique space that you thought, hey, maybe this can help more people if it's on a platform where where it can be accessed and ding, ding, ding, the light bulb goes off. It's a podcast.

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Exactly, So I thought, okay, so then I will start by doing a podcast and then this competition came out, top host and it's sponsored by Ryan Seacrest. And I thought, you know, why not? I'll just give it a shot. And initially it was kind of like not that serious. But as I got into it and as I started sharing it and people have been so supportive, I mean, I just feel blessed of friends and family and colleagues and even people I haven't spoken to in years, decades were reaching out to me and I've reconnected with old friends, old students, people that I haven't talked to in over 20 years sometimes. And so that's been really uplifting and it's given me this encouragement and inspiration to say, hey, you know what? this could be really meaningful. So the competition, I'm in the quarterfinals now, and I have to get more votes by the 26th to move into the semi-finals. And if I win, I get 6 episodes of my own podcast on iHeartRadio, and I get to be a guest on Ryan Seacrest's show.

KC Counts:

Remember when Ryan Seacrest had all the shows?

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Yeah, well, you know, Mike...

KC Counts:

Yeah, so when I saw Ryan Seacrest was associated with it, I said, where's that guy, Ben?

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

And you know what? I actually, my connection to him was way back. I went to film school at UCLA and I used to listen to radio. Back then he was a DJ on the radio and I used to listen to him all the time and he was hilarious. But he was just the guy that you listen to when you, know, when you're driving around LA. And now he's like this, you know, household name. And you know, the foundation he supports is very meaningful because what it does is it gives money to children, they develop actually podcasting type studio spaces in hospitals for kids, which is amazing. So they're using creativity to inspire them. And creativity is what really shifted my own story. So in the competition, you can vote for free, or if you do a donation for votes, like 25, 50, $100, it gives me more votes and helps me rise, but it also goes to this foundation to help kids in hospitals. So it's a great win-win.

KC Counts:

So what happens, let's say you win the contest, you get your six episodes, you're shooting off to fame and stardom. What happens after those six episodes?

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

I'm thinking it's a launching point that having those six episodes will build an audience and sponsors and then that could be just built into an ongoing podcast. And my idea for the podcast is to speak with people that felt not enough or broken or bullied and just felt really, they're holding themselves back because of their own perception of themselves and speak with them and try to help unlock that. Unlock, I always say there's dormant seeds of magic in everyone's journey and until they nurture them, they're just seeds.

KC Counts:

Have you talked to some of the people you work with to gauge their willingness to put themselves out there like that?

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Yeah, I've actually talked to a couple of my prior clients and I asked them and I told them about this idea and they're like, oh my God, yeah, that would be amazing. And Some people said they know other people that may want to do this. And I also want to talk to people who have come through major ordeals and who have lifted themselves up and hear their stories of how they did it and what they learned. And I think this will serve so many people because I think in every aspect of our society we have people that are carrying a boulder of a negative self-perception. Even people that you think are successful and outgoing are carrying these secret chips on their shoulder. So I think that's what I'm excited to do.

KC Counts:

And if you don't win, you'll just come back and talk to me every week.

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Well, then you and I will just start our own podcast right here.

KC Counts:

Oh, I've got a huge chip on my shoulder. anything that you want to leave our listeners with?

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Well, yes. I think this is, I'm excited about the opportunity because it would help so many people. And I would love to bring more visibility to us here in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and MSU. So I would love if you could take a few seconds to vote. Rajvote.com is a site that I just put that'll take you right to the top host website. So Rajvote.com and you vote for free. You could do a donation of votes and if you share it on social media or anywhere or yell it out the window as you drive by, that would be amazing.

KC Counts:

And we'll link that to this story on our website. So when folks can go and listen to the full interview, they'll be able to find that link right on our website.

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Well, Casey, thank you so much. I've heard your voice for years, and it's so nice now to actually sit and talk with you.

KC Counts:

So nice to meet you finally. I wondered how it took so long to come together on campus here at NMSU. But I'm so glad to have you, and we'll follow along. Be sure to let us know how you do.

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Okay, thank you so much.

KC Counts:

Thank you.

Rajeev Nirmalakhandan:

Bye.

You can learn more about the contest right here.

