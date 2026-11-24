New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Secretary Emily Kaltenbach discusses Medicare enrollment and help the department offers for those with questions. Here's a transcript of her conversation with KC Counts:

KC Counts:

I think maybe navigating the world of Medicare is a bit daunting, you're just expecting it to be a confusing thing if you're not there yet, especially. But I can say that we've had people write to us and ask us to get them help getting signed up for Medicare. So now that open enrollment is going on, let's talk just a little bit about some basic words of advice for people who are getting started with the process.

Emily Kaltenbach:

Absolutely. Navigating Medicare can be absolutely daunting and confusing and complex. And so people are not alone. You don't have to figure it out alone. In fact, we have a aging and disability resource center. We have trained benefit counselors who can help people walk through that process. These are folks that are unbiased. They're just there to give the facts and the information so people can make the best choices. And so we're in the middle of open enrollment. Folks still have until December 7th to make either sign up or make any changes to their current plan.

KC Counts:

Anything changing for next year that we should know about?

Emily Kaltenbach:

Well, you know, every year there are potential changes to someone's coverage, their benefits, what their drug costs might be, what might be covered, whether their current prescription drug is covered or not. So we really encourage people to take a look. Even if you don't wanna change or you don't think you need to change, it's really important to take a moment, look at your current plan so you can make those really good decisions. You might end up actually saving money over the next year. by just looking into your current plan.

KC Counts:

I'm assuming this isn't the year we're going to get vision and dental in Medicare, right?

Emily Kaltenbach:

No, and you know, it's, I think that that's a perfect example of how confusing it is for folks who are just enrolling into Medicare. I can count, well, I can't count the number of times people think that Medicare covers long-term nursing care, that in fact that Medicare there doesn't, only perhaps short-term skilled nursing. So it's really important to learn about Medicare, and we're here to inform and educate so that people can make the best choice.

KC Counts:

Can you say kind of what some of the more common snags that people hit might be?

Emily Kaltenbach:

When they're trying to enroll? Sure, I think that sometimes your doctor or hospital that you currently use might not be in your current plans preferred provider network anymore. That's a real snag. We saw in New Mexico this last year that some of the carriers aren't continuing their Medicare Advantage plan. That's A snag many people faced and caused a lot of concern and fear. And so those are common. You might also see that your monthly premiums or other out of pocket costs might go up. These are all the things that we really encourage people to look at. Take a moment. Don't panic. Your plan might be affected, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a plan for you into the new year. You still have options.

KC Counts:

Now, I know with the ACA, we're expecting, say, a 24% increase in those premiums, I think, for New Mexicans. Do we see something similar for Medicare recipients?

Emily Kaltenbach:

There are some increases in some of the drug plans. Some of the standalone Medicare prescription drug plans might have an increase in some of the premiums, some of the extra help. But again, that's why it's really important to call because you might still, there might easily be a plan out there that still covers you with your drug costs and your preferred network.

KC Counts:

Okay, so let's talk about those resources that are offered by your department to help folks navigate.

Emily Kaltenbach:

We have, as I mentioned, our Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1-800-432-2080. This is our really busy time, as you can imagine, between the beginning of open enrollment and December 7th. So there's two months there between the middle of October and the middle of December where the phones are ringing off the hook. Be patient. I would also recommend you can chat on our website and be able to leave your name and number, have someone call you back if you can't wait online. The best, I really encourage people, we have the most counselors available, 10 to 3 or so. That's a good time to call. And there are different ways you can e-mail, you can chat. and you can talk on the phone.

KC Counts:

All right. What else is important for people to know that we maybe haven't touched on yet today?

Emily Kaltenbach:

Well, I am very excited to share that starting in January, beneficiaries who have original Medicare and a Medicare supplemental plan will now be able to change their supplemental plan if it's of equal or lesser value. Before this time, people were really locked into supplemental plans because they were still subject to medical underwriting, which means that preexisting conditions could make a plan not available to you, right? An insurance carrier could decide you're too much of a risk to take on. We didn't think that was fair. And so we added advocated for a change in the law last legislative session. That becomes effective in January. It's called the birthday rule. So someone can actually on their birthday month or a little bit before and after be able to change their Medicare supplemental plan. That oftentimes could be a cost saving. People's lives change in an instant. Individuals might need a cheaper plan and this is an opportunity to do so.

KC Counts:

All right. Well, thanks so much for helping us navigate Medicare enrollment. I know it can be a difficult process and so it's very important for folks to know that there is someone there to help and on the phone at that, right? A real person.

Emily Kaltenbach:

A real person. A real compassionate person.

KC Counts:

Alright, thanks so much.

Emily Kaltenbach:

Thank you.

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