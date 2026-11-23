Andrea Delgado is a founding partner of Hawkeye Strategies, which conducted research on the impacts to federal cuts related to work on public lands. She talks about it with KC Counts. Here's a transcript of their conversation:

KC Counts:

So tell me about Hawkeye Strategies. What do you do?

Andrea Delgado:

Sure. At Hawkeye Strategies, I'm one of three partners. We are a native-led and Latina woman-owned firm. It's made up of tribal leaders and former federal employees, myself included.

KC Counts:

Where are you based?

Andrea Delgado:

I am based in Longmont, Colorado.

KC Counts:

And tell me about the work that you've been doing on analysis of federal policy as it relates to public lands. and what that means for the influx of money to the area and the robustness of spending on those public lands.

Andrea Delgado:

Absolutely, KC. So just for a little bit of context, prior to releasing this report on federal contract spending changes as it relates to the federal land management agencies, we had spent months looking at the federal staffing data and how many people these agencies lost in 2025. But we also know that staffing is only part of how the work gets done at these agencies. The agencies also rely on contractors to advance mission critical work. So we followed the money. After looking at the significant losses that had occurred following the those changes, we looked at federal contracting. And this isn't just an academic exercise for me. I used to work at the Department of Agriculture and at the regional level of the Forest Service. And I'm aware of what it takes to get a project through, from the moment that an award goes out and what it means for the people and the firms who are doing that work and what happens if they aren't there anymore. For your listeners, two of the biggest declines in the country in federal contracts standing with these agencies are in your coverage area. Texas had the largest drop of any state at 441 million. And New Mexico had the steepest drop in the West at 69%. The federal land picture is very different in each of these states. Like for instance, in New Mexico, you have four federal agencies that essentially manage about 30% of the state, with the Bureau of Land Management holding about 17%, Forest Service managing about 12%, and the National Park Service and Fish and Wildlife at about 1% together. And these places, these are land management agencies that are administering many of the places that your listeners know. It's the White Sands National Park, the Gila and the Lincoln National Forest, the Oregon Mountain Desert Peak National Monuments. That's one picture within New Mexico. And Texas is quite the opposite. You have a state where you have more than 95% of the state is private land. And land management agencies, by contrast, only have a footprint of about 1.4%. So the Texas story that I'll tell you about is a little bit less about land mass that's being managed by federal agencies and more about the contractors that are headquartered there. And either way, what would be important for your listeners to keep in mind is that Behind these numbers are paychecks, real people that are being employed by some of these vendors, including small businesses. There are crews that are doing wildfire risk reduction work that are helping with construction for water infrastructure projects and projects that communities are counting on.

KC Counts:

And those decreases you mentioned in wildfire-related projects and water-related projects. Two huge concerns for many New Mexicans. Describe the cuts, first of all, to those programs as you can.

Andrea Delgado:

Absolutely. So you mentioned water. I mean, water is a big concern in the West and Colorado, New Mexico and beyond. Spending with Texas-based businesses fell by 441 million. That's A 70% drop in the largest dollar decline in the country. And it's almost entirely about water because these Texas-based firms that contract, engage with these land management agencies and have gotten these awards to do water dams and reclamation award, that alone fell by $395 million. That's about 90% of the state's decline. Several other categories, because I want to be mindful, I know we're talking about declines, but there's also, Texas also saw some increases, about 15 million in natural resources, about 10 million in IT, and interestingly enough, also about 8 million in fire suppression. But most of those dollars came up of a handful of big contractors. And the bigger human story here is about small businesses. Texas small businesses lost about 50 million, which is a 28% drop between the years that we had compared.

KC Counts:

And what did those numbers look like for New Mexico?

Andrea Delgado:

Spending with New Mexico-based businesses fell by 262 million. That was a 69% drop in a single year, which is the steepest of any Western state. 48 fewer New Mexico firms got federal work, and Bernalillo County used to be the third highest county in the entire country for contracting in 2024. And that dropped from 333 million, and it fell by 237 million. And in both states, Casey, water was again the biggest decline. For New Mexico specifically, water contracting with New Mexico-based firms fell by 177 million. Fire suppression fell by 58 million. And together, both that water decline and that fire mitigation and suppression decline make up about 89% of New Mexico's state decline in contracting. And I know that can be in the back of a lot of people's minds. You know, New Mexico has been experiencing a lot of wildfire activity. What would be in the back of my mind if I'm a resident, if I'm a Pueblo, if I'm, you know, one of the folks that are living in, you know, within the land grant communities are concerned about the Acequia. I'd be wondering what happened with those funds and could this have in any way changed? 'Cause those investments and those drops in contract spending, could they have led to a different outlook for the state in terms of wildfire risk? That is not something that our report looks into, but it's something that has been at the back of my mind. And I can imagine it might be for some of your listeners as well.

KC Counts:

Can you tell us about, maybe we've been talking about some big concepts and some big numbers, but you say it's really about the impact to small businesses. Tell us what kinds of businesses those are.

Andrea Delgado:

New Mexico small businesses lost half of their federal contracting in a single year. from 183 million to 90 million. And 43 fewer smaller firms got to work. And if you're wondering what kind of people, what kind of organizations or companies, these are folks that could be supplying mitigation crews or wildfire suppression crews for an incident, folks that are doing hazardous fuels and vegetation management and removal to help reduce their risk even before a wildfire occurs. These could be contracting crews that are supporting construction projects within water infrastructure on federal lands. To give you a very unique, and I know some of this is going to be at the top of the mind for folks that have been familiar with the Navajo Gallup water supply project, much of the water decline in both states traces back to that project, the Bureau of Reclamation's Navajo Gallup Water Supply, which is supposed to bring drinking water to tribal communities and to Gallup. Its contractors are headquartered in both states. So the spending splits between New Mexico and Texas in our data. The dollars show up in Albuquerque as well as in Dallas County. But the pipeline is really in the four corners area in northwestern New Mexico. So anyone that could have been hired by any of these firms that are helping making it possible to pave the way, lay the groundwork, lay the infrastructure for that water supply project are the kind of folks that we're talking about. And our report notes that there's a possible pause on about $120 million in authorized funding. And for the project's current status, we don't necessarily answer that question. That would really be a question for the Bureau of Reclamation.

KC Counts:

One thing that you do stress in your report is that this is a consolidation of power over these institutions. Describe what you mean by that.

Andrea Delgado:

Sure. So what we are seeing is that given that the small businesses suffered the biggest impact in terms of overall decline, losses in the number of vendors, The biggest impact was within small business, but we saw some increases. So the extent to which big firms are impacted is quite different, which our data doesn't link, but it suggests that the work is being done with fewer firms and the work might be consolidated with fewer and larger firms.

KC Counts:

What else do you think is important for people to know about what this research is showing us today and what it may portend for the future.

Andrea Delgado:

Absolutely. So what I would say is if we're combining for this, I know many folks in New Mexico and Texas and otherwise have been concerned about what's going to happen following the essentially the evisceration of these land management agencies and the staff that help care for the places that they cherish, that they hunt than fishing or that they rely on for grazing and rangeland health, contracting is only half of what's happening. So when you have New Mexico, the state lost 855 public land jobs in 2025. And that puts the state at the top 10 nationally in public land management staffing losses. Texas lost 383 land management employees. So within the same, by the same time period, New Mexico saw a 69% drop in contract spending and a 20% staffing cut. Texas saw a 70% drop in contract spending and a 26% staffing cut. And the capacity to do the work is shrinking both internally and externally, but the work is not going away. So for folks that are out there thinking like, I'm thinking about in the aftermath of these significant staffing losses and significant declines in contract spending that are disproportionately impacting small businesses, who's out there doing the work? And the people that depend on those jobs, what happened to them? And what about the communities like the tribal and the rural communities that are waiting on drinking water? Communities deserve to know what drove these changes. Did the work end? Was it delayed? Is it paused because of some build review or additional layers of bureaucracy or oversight that may have been added by the new administration or did it go to another firm? Our report doesn't answer those questions, but it's definitely something that the public should be thinking about. And it's an opportunity for oversight to tap their elected officials and folks that are interested in this to demand answers and transparency about why these significant changes disproportionately impacted these states and the people that rely on these agencies and programs.

KC Counts:

May I ask how you got funding for this study?

Andrea Delgado:

You definitely can. So we are supported by a conservation foundation. So part of what Hawkeye Strategies does, and just for due credit, we also partner, I'm one of the co-authors. My co-author is Bernie Kluger, and he is with Prospect Partners. We're both former federal employees. And We received funding to help contextualize the changes in the federal government, given that we've both been on the inside as well as the outside, and that there's been a lot of desire and appetite to help understand what happened to the workforce and what's happening with contracting. Given our skill set, having been on the outside and on the inside as well, we were asked to help help provide some transparency since agencies have not necessarily been answering some of the requests that oversight committees and others have put together.

KC Counts:

How long did you work for the federal government?

Andrea Delgado:

I worked for the federal government. I started in January 2022, and then I stopped working in October 2025.

KC Counts:

And what did you do?

Andrea Delgado:

I served as Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary of Natural Resources and Environment under the Biden-Harris administration, and then I converted to a career position. I served as Deputy Regional Forester of the Rocky Mountain Region at the US Forest Service. I oversaw everything from renewable resources forest health resilience, safety, fire fuels, and aviation, tribal relations, external affairs, and everything involving state, private, and tribal forestry, which is, you know, where the grants and the contracts come in that help support states and counties and cities in helping address anything related to natural resources, wildfire mitigation and response.

KC Counts:

So do you mind me asking, how did that come to an end? Can you characterize what happened in your situation?

Andrea Delgado:

Sure. So I have not I have not talked about that publicly because I have I would say I've been reluctant to make it about myself. I was given that I was a political appointee. There were internal efforts which the and I would say I have to make sure that I give the agency credit because the Forest Service worked very hard to keep me there for as long as they could. But there were internal efforts, largely politically driven, to make sure that I no longer served, since there were politics. The notion that the civil service should be apolitical is not necessarily something that this administration abided by.

KC Counts:

Thank you so much, Andrea, for telling us not only about your own situation, but sharing this important information with us. Anything I neglected to touch on that you want to leave our listeners with today?

Andrea Delgado:

Absolutely. So, Casey, I don't mind you asking me that question. I would say that this is bigger than me, which is part of why I've been focusing on ensuring that we're telling the broader stories about what happened to the federal workforce given that I am only one of hundreds of thousands of people that had dedicated their entire lives, if not careers, to the public service. So part of my, it's a labor of love to be able to talk about the staffing changes, since I felt like I was in a privileged position to be able to give that high level eagle-eyed context because it's much bigger than any one individual. There's so many people that had significant expertise and love for what they did. Anything from scientists, meteorologists, dispatchers, the impacts were so sweeping and they're bigger than any one story. So I want to make sure that if your listeners get to hear about this, just remember that it's much bigger than one person is. Everything that federal employees do is so interconnected. invaluable.

KC Counts:

All right, well, thank you so much for the time. We really appreciate it. And where can folks go to learn more about this research?

Andrea Delgado:

Sure, you can go to Hawkeye Strategies, which is H-A-W-K dash E-Y-E dash strategies.com, and you'll be able to find both the reports that we've done around the federal workforce and how those changes occurred across various countries, various states across the nation with a focus on Western states. And then they will also be able to find the federal contracting changing data.

KC Counts:

All right. And that's 11 states total. So there's lots of data to pour through if that's something that you're interested in. Thank you so much again. Have a wonderful day.

Andrea Delgado:

My pleasure. Thank you so much, KC. Take care.