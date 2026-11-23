November is National Residents' Rights Month and the ALTSD cabinet secretary, Emily Kaltenbach, explains the department's ombudsman program and more. Here's a transcription of her conversation with KC Counts:

KC Counts:

I was surprised to learn, Secretary Kaltenbach, that it's National Residents' Rights Month. It's such an important issue that affects so many people around New Mexico. And this is about protecting the rights of the more than 12,000 people who live in long-term care facilities across the state. Talk about just a little bit about what kind of a challenge it is to provide those services to folks.

Emily Kaltenbach:

We live in a very rural state. We have not as many nursing beds as other states do. And so oftentimes friends and family end up in nursing homes, perhaps outside of their home community. And so it's so important that residents of long-term care facilities, that those are nursing homes, those are skilled nursing level of care like rehab, nursing homes as well as assisted living facilities, we hope those residents have a voice, right? And that's what we're there to do. We're there as an advocate to make sure that residents' rights are protected and to assess quality of care. At aging, we want to make sure that older adults People with disabilities, whether they're living in a long-term care facility or in the home and community can live safely and independently and with dignity. And dignity is so important when a person's living in a long-term care facility. And so our ombudsman program advocates for those individuals. and make sure that they can live with dignity.

KC Counts:

So these are volunteers, right, that you're looking for?

Emily Kaltenbach:

Well, we have a staffed ombudsman program and we rely on volunteers. We are so lucky to have a group of volunteers across New Mexico who develop relationships with residents help advocate. We want to make sure that we're in their corner, help to resolve complaints, whether that's from cold food or more serious abuse, neglect and exploitation. And so we need even more volunteers. We need you, New Mexico, to help us protect those residents' rights. especially for those individuals, as I mentioned, who may not have friends or family nearby.

KC Counts:

So what is the training like to become an ombudsman?

Emily Kaltenbach:

We do an amazing training for folks. It's A multi-day training where you learn about what residents' rights are, how to help resolve those complaints, how to document some of those complaints, how to be an advocate, right? the folks we're looking for, people who can be that advocacy arm for the department. And so we have a team, as I mentioned, in our ombudsman program that supports these volunteers. You're not out there alone. We have ombudsmen in every corner of our state that work hand in hand with our volunteers. So that training is really important, but we also have an expectation that people spend some hours in a nursing facility along with the staffed ombudsman so that they feel comfortable when the time comes to visit those long-term care facilities on their own.

KC Counts:

What would you say are the most common things that happen that the ombudsman are there to recognize and report about.

Emily Kaltenbach:

Great question. I see a lot of unsafe discharges. So sometimes people are discharged out of a nursing facility to a lower level of care without the adequate supports. Perhaps someone is transitioning from a rehab stay back into their home and community, that's a concern. We see food concerns and we know food is really critical. Food is medicine for our residents in nursing homes. And so if it's cold, if it doesn't meet the nutritional guidelines, that's a concern. A staffing concern sometimes, you know, is there someone who's there to immediately help when a call light gets pushed because residents who are unable to be mobile in a facility might need some help right away. And so there's a long list of complaints, but we definitely see those being at the top. We also have a sister program to the Ombudsman program called Care Transitions. And so when I mention those unsafe discharges, we have a team of staff who help with those safe transitions. And so I just want to mention that's a really important continuum of care, right? We're not just, that's what I love about the aging and long-term services department. All of our programs have to work together so that we're providing early intervention. People who are living in the home in the community, they have access to food and senior centers all the way until they actually may need that higher level of care in a nursing home.

KC Counts:

Obviously, so many people are caught in the middle of raising families and being caregivers. And I think so many families struggle with finding places for their loved ones to go where they can get that 24-hour care that they so desperately need. Talk about those people and how they navigate the process.

Emily Kaltenbach:

Oh, your caregivers in the caregiving conversation is so important. I think many people probably saw the SNL skit recently about sister and caregiving. And we may all laugh, but it is sadly true that the burden, and it's not a burden, I take that back. The the complexity of being a caregiver, because in New Mexico, we really, we step up for our community and our friends and family. And that's what makes us such a beautiful state. But we need to be supporting those caregivers as well. And they need the training and the resources and the support to be a really good caregiver. And we have an arm of our department that's doing that as well. So we have New Mexico Care, which is a program where we pay its financial support for informal caregivers and they get the training and support they need. These are for care recipients who don't qualify for Medicaid, but do not have the means, the financial means to actually pay for full-time caregiving. So we need, caregivers are as much of our constituents as older adults and adults living with disabilities. we need to do better about supporting them. And we also, there's great need across the state to improve the workforce and develop some of those pipelines so that these family and friends, caregivers can get the rest that they need.

KC Counts:

And let's get back to those ombudsmen now who are there to help look after our loved ones once they are in those long-term care facilities. How does someone go about at least learning about the process.

Emily Kaltenbach:

Great. Well, the same number that for our resource center, you can reach our ombudsman program. That's 1-800-432-2080. Also aging.nm.gov is the best way to get instant information off our website. And you can learn more about the ombudsman program. You can e-mail and sign up to be a volunteer. We have an internal volunteer program where we'll match you You know, maybe being an ombudsman isn't quite right. There are other programs. For example, we have volunteers helping with open enrollment and helping people walk through some of their choices. So we rely on volunteers. I will also say, Casey, what's so important about volunteerism isn't only the service and the gift these volunteers are giving to our community. They're getting a health benefit too, 'cause often volunteers might be retired themselves. That social engagement is healthy aging.

KC Counts:

All right. Thank you so much, Secretary of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department, Emily Kaltenbach. We appreciate that helpful information.

Emily Kaltenbach:

Thank you, KC.