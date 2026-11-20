Las Cruces police have identified the victims in Thursday’s triple murder-suicide as 28-year-old Alayna Reyes, her son Marcus Jr., 8, and daughter Anastacia, 6, according to a City of Las Cruces press release.

Investigators believe Marcus Reyes Sr., 28, shot his wife and their two children before turning the gun on himself early Thursday morning in the family home.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a welfare check at a home on the 3600 block of Lunetta Court on the city’s East Mesa.

Officers arrived to find a family of four deceased inside the home.

Police learned that a relative was unable to contact anyone inside the home, so she called central dispatch and requested that police conduct a welfare check. Police arrived, made entry into the home and discovered the four deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. The bodies of the four deceased were sent to the state medical investigator’s office in Albuquerque for autopsy.

No other information is available at this time.