Las Cruces police say a man killed his wife and two young children before taking his own life. The family's identities have not been released pending notification of their families.

Police responded to a call for a welfare check in East Las Cruces at a residence on the 3600 block of Lunetta Court just before 10 a.m. Thursday; there they found the four deceased members of the family who had been shot including a 28-year-old woman, 8-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, as well as the 28-year-old man police say committed the murder/suicide.

In a news release, Las Cruces police say they received a call from a relative who was unable to contact anyone in the home and requested the welfare check.

The bodies of the family have been sent to the state medical investigator’s office in Albuquerque for autopsy. Police say no additional information is available at this time. When more information is available, this story will be updated.