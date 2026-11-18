LAS CRUCES — The New Mexico Environmental Law Center, after receiving legal threats from attorneys for Project Jupiter developers, has put its recent report on the massive data center back online.

The nonprofit environmental justice law firm and the Tech Initiative initially released the comprehensive report on the project Sept. 24, but took it down less than 24 hours later after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the developers’ counsel; attorney Jennifer Bradfute claimed it contained inaccuracies.

“After careful review by our teams and outside advisers of the claims in the letter, NMELC and the Tech Initiative stand firmly behind the report’s accuracy and conclusions,” the New Mexico Environmental Law Center said in a statement. “…Threats cannot inhibit the public’s right to access information that will help them fully understand Project Jupiter’s troubling context and identify the individuals and entities backing the development.”

“NMELC and the Tech Initiative have carefully verified the updated report. ... We stand by the report,” Susan Schuurman, a spokesperson for the law center, reiterated in an email to The New Mexican on Tuesday.

Bradfute maintains “the report contains false and misleading information and numerous factual errors.”

“I told NMELC in writing in September that these statements about me and my firm are false or erroneous, and it took the report down. It has now put them back up, still containing numerous misstatements and errors,” she wrote in an email Tuesday, adding she reserves the right to pursue legal remedies against The New Mexican for republishing the report.

The study traces Project Jupiter’s beginnings — when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a memorandum of understanding between the state and a newly established, Texas-based tech company called BorderPlex Digital Assets in February 2025 — and examines its potential environmental impacts in drought-stricken Southern New Mexico, the nondisclosure agreements numerous public officials signed in connection with the development; lobbying and potential conflicts of interest; and delayed regulatory proceedings for a proposed gas pipeline and air quality permit.

Oracle spokesperson Julia Allyn Fishel provided a statement on the report on behalf of the company, which is one of the project’s main developers: “This report was commissioned by organizations that are litigating against Project Jupiter, and it repeats their positions and allegations. The project’s air permit is being reviewed in a public proceeding, on the record, where every party can be heard.”

A spokesperson for Doña Ana County declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The New Mexico Environmental Law Center sued the county, alleging it violated the state Open Meetings Act at the Sept. 19, 2025, meeting where county commissioners voted to approve $165 billion in industrial revenue bonds for the data center.

Transparency concerns over the initial deal with the state and Doña Ana County’s handling of the data center have led to additional lawsuits that are working their way through the courts, the study notes.

‘Unlocking magic pixie dust’

The Environmental Law Center said in a statement it hopes the Southern New Mexico community’s resounding pushback to Project Jupiter can serve as an example for other data center opponents nationwide.

“This report confirms so much of what we have seen over the last few years. It puts the entire Project Jupiter puzzle together and clearly shows the corruption, confusion, obfuscation, and desperate desire on the part of our elected officials to ensure this development is a success — no matter the cost to communities most impacted,” Maslyn Locke, senior staff attorney at the New Mexico Environmental Law Center, said in a statement.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department did not disclose the incentives it offered BorderPlex Digital Assets — “unlocking magic pixie dust," as BorderPlex Chair Lanham Napier put it at the time. The company said it planned to develop a $5 billion digital infrastructure campus and advanced manufacturing center in Santa Teresa.

The Doña Ana County Commission later approved the $165 billion in industrial revenue bonds for the hyperscale data center planned by artificial intelligence giants Oracle and OpenAI.

“To build Project Jupiter, Oracle and OpenAI chose a secretive, inexperienced, politically connected company called BorderPlex Digital Assets,” the report states, adding, “With almost no scrutiny, and with key officials hamstrung by nondisclosure agreements,” the County Commission advanced the project with the approval of the industrial revenue bonds.

Bradfute and Matthias Sayer, lobbyists for BorderPlex, also represent the Water Access Treatment and Reuse Alliance, or WATR Alliance, a group that pushed for new state rules allowing the discharge of treated water from the oil and gas industry — or reuse of the treated water for industrial purposes.

Additionally, the two were former lobbyists for the AI company Apaluma — owned by former New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes, who also was named on the BorderPlex leadership team. Apaluma entered a no-bid contract in May 2025 to digitize the New Mexico Environment Department’s records — the study notes Keyes is a former colleague of Environment Secretary James Kenney.

The report alleges that “between the opaque award process, the selection of an insider and BorderPlex affiliate for a government contract, and the provision of deep government data access to an entity with a connection to high profile proceedings before the NMED air and water bureaus, the deal has the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Bradfute disputes this and notes her work with Apaluma ended in September 2025.

Pushback delays proceedings

The study also probes how Project Jupiter developers obtained their private water rights from Santa Teresa Capital LLC amid a settlement in a lawsuit over the Rio Grande Compact that requires New Mexico to significantly reduce groundwater pumping in the region.

It cites reporting by The New Mexican, including a story in April pointing out the two natural gas turbine microgrids the developers had proposed at the time would use about 1 million gallons of water a day. The developers have since shifted to fuel-cell power rather than the gas turbines, changing this estimate.

“Project Jupiter’s cooling and fuel cell systems are designed to be closed loop cooling, with an initial fill followed by limited maintenance needs. Including the initial fills, the estimated average annual operational water use for these systems is equivalent to approximately nine U.S. households,” Oracle said in its statement. “Public drinking water will be used only for everyday workplace needs, such as kitchens and restrooms. Separately, we have launched an initiative to save more water than Project Jupiter uses in New Mexico.”

Contested water rights, an air quality permit challenged before the New Mexico Supreme Court over alleged violations of due process rights and a delayed natural gas pipeline remain Project Jupiter’s biggest hurdles.

Bradfute disputed an allegation she had pressured the state Environment Department to "sidestep" its legal procedures for the air quality permit by saying during a scheduling conference her client would lose $325 million a month if the permit wasn’t issued by November.

She said the scheduling requests were done in writing and in public hearings to meet a deadline set by the New Mexico Air Quality Control Act.

The study characterizes these delayed regulatory proceedings as the result of community pushback, which has prevented the data center from obtaining power even as building construction at the Santa Teresa site barrels forward.

”Our hope with this report is to shed light on everything our clients have known to be true since BorderPlex Digital Assets came to town: the development of Project Jupiter will serve the few and sacrifice the many – but its development is not inevitable, and community opposition works,” Locke said in a statement.

Julia Gentin is a reporter for The Las Cruces New Mexican, The Santa Fe New Mexican and Searchlight New Mexico through a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. She covers the Southern New Mexico region from the offices of KRWG Public Media. Learn more about Report for America at reportforamerica.org.

