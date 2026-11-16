The City of Las Cruces held a city council meeting and voted on everything from their strategic plan to economic development policies.

Councilors voted to approve the strategic plan for 2027-2031. It lists different goals that the city will work towards completing including improving quality of life, improving infrastructure, ensuring public safety and making a better city government.

Some more specific goals listed in the plan include expanding affordable housing, strengthening the economy, modernizing infrastructure and transit, addressing crime, and improving behavioral health crisis responses.

There was some discussion around the ordering of these goals. City Councilor Bill Mattiace proposed an amendment to move priority three that addresses public safety to be priority one. After some discussion, it was decided that the numbers listed for the priorities do not represent their importance and that the city would work towards completing all goals at the same time.

Mattiace’s amendment then failed but an amendment by City Councilor Michael Harris removing the numbers from the priorities and renaming them to “Focus Areas” succeeded.

Mattiace said that he was concerned about how the public would read the plan under the old wording.

“I think that is a great statement that they are not ranked. Priority two, priority three, priority four, they are all equal and they are all going to be receiving the same budget guidance equally,” he said.

The city also voted to approve a change to the sidewalk ordinance that requires developers to include sidewalks when building in the urban core of the city.