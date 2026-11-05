Playoff action and NMSU Homecoming

This week's Las Cruces Bulletin on the radio features playoff and state competition action as well as Homecoming Week at NMSU. Here's a transcript with KC Counts and Bulletin Executive Editor Kurt Johnson:

KC Counts:

Okay, it's hard to believe, but playoff season for high school football is here. What should we be watching for?

Kurt Johnson:

Well, the interesting thing is it looked like Las Cruces was in a tough position until Friday night. And Friday night, Las Cruces played Centennial. Centennial was sitting pretty for the playoffs, and that game ended on a wacky, blocked extra point in overtime. Las Cruces upset Centennial. And what that allowed to happen is Las Cruces now gets to have a home game to open the playoffs. They're going to host Rio Rancho on Friday night at 7 at Field of Dreams. And Centennial got a bye. They still got the four seeds, so they don't have to play this week. They get a week off, and then they'll get ready for either Sandia or Farmington the following week in the second round. So that was interesting. Mayfield actually opens the playoffs with a local matchup. They're going to play Gadsden. That is also Friday night. That's in the 5A playoffs. And Chaparral is also in the playoffs. get to play Alamogordo. And then eight-man football, which is interesting because Mesilla Valley Christian is a little small school. They got an eight-man team. One of the favorites in the state tournament, the four seed, they had a buy last week, but they're playing Magdalena this week. to open their playoff run in the quarterfinals. So there's a lot of high school football coming up this weekend.

KC Counts:

All right, and the other kind of football, we've been keeping our eye on those Organ Mountain girls soccer players since she told us what an exciting team they were. Maybe you jinxed them.

Kurt Johnson:

Yeah, maybe I did. They had a tough Saturday. So they won their opening playoff game, but on Saturday they came out and they were playing Albuquerque High. It was on the home field. They couldn't find a way to score goals, which has been their thing they've done all year long. They score goals, score goals. They ended up tied 1-1, went to overtime, were dominating really the field of play in overtime and then they gave up a counter-attack. Albuquerque scored, game over. I think I would like to shout out though to senior Araya Vasquez. for Organ Mountain, who is the district MVP again this year. She last year was the state player of the year. She's an incredible soccer player. The things she see trouble going backwards. She goes back on defense and she's the leading scorer in the state. So she does a lot of things well. It'll be sad to see her go. Had to be a hard one for her to drop it that way.

KC Counts:

Do we know where she's going yet?

Kurt Johnson:

I don't. She has not disclosed where she's going yet.

KC Counts:

All right, well let's move on to another state tournament, or meet I should say, the cross country state meet in Albuquerque.

Kurt Johnson:

Yes, last Saturday was huge for local cross country. The district meet was held out at Centennial High School and Organ Mountain won the girls championship led by Ashley Galaz, who's a sophomore, who came from behind. It was kind of an exciting finish. She came from behind to win the championship individually and then they won the girls championship. They had six girls in the top 13 in the district. So they'll lead the way into state. On the boys side, Centennial won the boys championship, but the individual champion was actually from Organ Mountain, Rayou Medina, who won the boys. In fact, Bo Beasley from Organ Mountain finished second, but Centennial had the depth and they won the team title. Organ Mountain finished third, but Organ Mountain did have the top two finishers. All of that comes together. They're all at state up in Albuquerque on Saturday the 7th, so that'll be a good time for all of them to see how they do. at the state level.

KC Counts:

And of course, that'll be an exciting day at New Mexico State University. It's homecoming.

Kurt Johnson:

It will be homecoming weekend at New Mexico State. The Aggies, I often wonder why teams schedule tough teams on homecoming, but you know, sometimes you play who you play. Liberty is a tough draw for the Aggies on homecoming. The Aggies are 3-5 overall. They're 2-2 in the conference. Liberty is actually 7-1. and leads the conference with a 4-0 record. So that's going to be interesting. Liberty's actually won seven out of nine games in the all-time series with New Mexico State.

KC Counts:

So there's lots of other stuff to think about associated with homecoming week!

Kurt Johnson:

...and cheer for an upset. The Aggies got to get it done.

KC Counts:

Since we have just a little bit of time left, want to squeeze in women's soccer?

Kurt Johnson:

Yeah, women's soccer has had a tough season. Looked like they were going to miss the postseason altogether, but they actually won. They beat Jacksonville State 2 to 1 over the weekend and they did secure a spot in the conference tournament, which is in Delaware, November 8th through 13th. So at least they get to play on and see what happens in the playoffs.

KC Counts:

All right. Well, Kurt, thank you so much for the sports update. You can read more on these stories and follow along at lascrucesbulletin.com. Have a great week.

Kurt Johnson:

All right. Thank you, too. I'm glad to be here.