Democrats across the country and in New Mexico celebrate wins

Democrats had a big night across the country Tuesday and New Mexico was no exception. Democrat Deb Haaland will serve as New Mexico's next governor. She will be the country's first Native American governor. She celebrated the victory Tuesday night at the Democratic Party of New Mexico's election night event at Route 66 Casino-Hotel in Albuquerque. She defeated Republican challenger Gregg Hull 57%-43%. Stephanie Garcia Richard will serve as lieutenant governor.

The closely watched District 2 congressional race went to the incumbent, Democrat Gabe Vasquez, who Monday announced the birth of his son. Vasquez garnered 59% of the vote and delivered a victory speech at Salud! Restaurant in Las Cruces. New Mexico's congressional delegation remains in tact with wins by Melanie Stansbury, who won re-election over Republican challenger Ndidiamaka "Didi" Okpareke with 63% of the vote. In District 3, Teresa Leger Fernandez also won re-election with 62% over Republican challenger Martin Zamora's 38%. Ben Ray Luján cruised to an early victory over Larry Marker 63%-37%.

In other statewide races, Democrat Amanda López Askin, the current Doña Ana County clerk, will serve as secretary of state after defeating Ramona Goolsby, a Republican. She'll replace outgoing SOS Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

Raúl Torrez (D) easily won re-election as attorney general over Las Cruces Attorney Samuel Kane (R). Joseph Maestas (D) cruised to victory to serve another term as state auditor and Laura Montoya (D) retains her position as state treasurer.

Juan de Jesus Sanchez III, also a Democrat, defeated Republican Michael Perry in the race for Commissioner of Public Lands, the position currently held by Lieutenant Governor-Elect Stephanie Garcia Richard.

For state representative, sheriff, county commission and other local and regional races, you can visit the KRWG News Election Center right here.

All results are unofficial until certified by the secretary of state's office; results may change as final vote tallies come in.

