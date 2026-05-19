Seven Cabin Fires Update (May 19, 2026): Firefighters take advantage of lower winds to strengthen control lines

Acres: 15,858 acres

Start Date: May 14, 2026

Location: Capitan Mountain Wilderness

Cause: Human caused

Personnel: 691 personnel

Containment: 0% Contained

Resources: 22 crews | 33 engines | 2 helicopters | 24 Water Tenders | 7 dozers



Highlights: With the improving weather conditions, combined with increased ground and aviation resources, crews are positioned to make strong progress on incident objectives.



Operations: Control lines are being improved with the use of heavy equipment and hand crews on the north and west perimeters of the fire. At the southern edge, chipping and mastication are underway to improve defensible space and reduce fuels to increase the depth of control lines. A spike camp has been established to allow resources to be near if there is a sudden change in fire behavior, weather conditions, or operational needs.



Aviation operations have been limited by extreme turbulence, shifting winds over mountainous terrain, and reduced aircraft performance due to high temperatures. Aircraft assist ground firefighting resources and are most effective when integrated rather than alone. All available federal aircraft resources have been mobilized to assist, including super scoopers, multiple heavy helicopters, fixed-wing retardant tankers, and multiple Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) modules, which will be utilized throughout the day.

Weather: Winds will be lower today, which could reduce fire activity and growth. Northeast winds are forecasted to shift to the south throughout the day. This slow shift will lead to challenging conditions as different sections of the control line are impacted by the wind. Although humidity is rising, the air is still dry, and the fuels are not absorbing significant moisture.

Smoke: While lower wind speeds may not affect the overall plume size, the plume may be more localized and concentrated. Residents southeast of the incident should anticipate visible smoke and a large plume. For air quality information, please check local conditions at AirNow.gov.

Closures and Warnings: State Highway 246 remains closed between mile marker 19 north of Capitan and Mark Road in Chavez County. There is a forest closure order in place, closing all roads, trails, and access to the Capitan Mountains wilderness area and surrounding areas (https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/lincoln/alerts/order-03-08-01-26-001-seven-cabins-fire-closure). There is a temporary flight restriction (TFR) in place around the fire to ensure safe access for firefighting aircraft. While there are currently no red-flag warnings, Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect.

Evacuations: GO status evacuations are currently in effect from State Highway 246 to the ridge top of the Capitan Mountains, between mile marker 13 and Boy Scout Mountain. Residents in this area should leave the area to ensure their safety. There is a SET status evacuation north of Highway 246 between mile marker 13 and Boy Scout Mountain.



Safety: Crews will be out working throughout the night. When out late, take extra precautions on roads as driving in the dark can limit visibility and reaction times. Be alert for firefighting personnel, equipment, and increased activity during overnight operations.

