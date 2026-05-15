(Alamogordo, NM, May 15, 2026) – Suppression efforts will continue today with fire managers working to brief incoming resources.

Seven Cabins Fire Update

Start Date/ Time : 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, May 14

: 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, May 14 Location : North of Capitan, Capitan Mountain Wilderness.

: North of Capitan, Capitan Mountain Wilderness. Acres : 500 estimated based on satellite imagery. Continued mapping efforts will offer more accurate assessments.

: 500 estimated based on satellite imagery. Continued mapping efforts will offer more accurate assessments. Containment : 0% contained.

: 0% contained. Fuels : Dead and down within the Peppin Fire scar from 2004. Mostly large downed logs.

: Dead and down within the Peppin Fire scar from 2004. Mostly large downed logs. Cause : Under investigation.

: Under investigation. Ownership : Federal Lincoln National Forest

: Federal Lincoln National Forest Structure Threat : Communication site, Corral on Forest Service Lands.

: Communication site, Corral on Forest Service Lands. Resources : 125 personnel

: 125 personnel Evacuations / Closures : None at this time.

: None at this time. Public Safety : The public should take caution and avoid the area so that first responders may work unimpeded.

: The public should take caution and avoid the area so that first responders may work unimpeded. Weather: Currently 57 degrees F, 25% RH, west-northwest winds at 16 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Update: Firefighters will be working to define holding features ahead of the fire. This can include breaks in vegetation, forest roads or meadows that offer the resources needed to engage the Seven Cabins Fire. Extensive air resources will continue to strategically support suppression efforts due to the very rugged, challenging terrain in the area.

The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the first priority. The public is encouraged to avoid the surrounding area so that first responders can continue their efforts. Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!”

The incident remains under Type 3 Incident Command, with additional resources arriving throughout today.

Updates will be provided on the LNF website, NM Fire Information, Inciweb, and our social media page.

