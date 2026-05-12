Ramona Martinez speaks on her campaign for state representative

KRWG Public Media is covering the New Mexico State Representative race for district 33. Democratic candidate Ramona Martinez spoke to Noah Raess.

Noah Raess:

Just to start off, can you tell us about your background and how that has prepared you to serve in office?

Ramona Martinez:

I'm an attorney and I have been someone who has spent a lot of my career working in and around state government as well. I've worked in criminal defense, child welfare, public accountability and policy. So I've been able to see government from a lot of different angles, as well as being a small business owner, owning my own law firm. I've worked with people during some of their hardest moments of their lives and I also work inside government, so I understand both sides, and I understand how agencies operate and where things can break down and when things get promised, and what actually reaches people. I think that one thing that I've learned is that government has to follow through, and we have to know whether programs are working, whether money is being used responsibly and whether people are actually getting help. I believe that my background has prepared me because I know how to, you know, read the details, ask questions, and push for follow through. I'm not interested in just talking about problems, but rather I would, you know, get to work, like to get to work on practical solutions that make people's lives better.

Noah Raess:

Why are you running for office?

Ramona Martinez:

I'm running because I believe district 33 deserves someone who is going to show up. Who's going to listen and do the work. I've also lived the challenges so many people are facing and as I am now campaigning, I keep hearing the same concerns from people. You know, families are working hard, but they still feel like it's not enough and they're struggling. People are concerned about their kids and about crime. They're concerned about healthcare, roads and water and whether their children are going to have real opportunities here in Doña Ana County. They want their kids to stay here. I also know that, government can do better because I have, you know, over 20 years of serving New Mexicans, and I know how government has worked inside, and I know that good intentions are not enough. We need people who are going to do the work, understand the issues, and follow through after the election is over. So I'm running because I know how to listen. I know how to work with others, and I believe we can do better for the districts and I'm just ready to lead.

Noah Raess:

What do you believe are the top issues facing your district?

Ramona Martinez:

So I think, you know, like any issues these don't operate in silos. What I've been hearing and what I believe is, is top priorities is infrastructure, economic opportunity, education and health care. Infrastructure matters because roads, water, broadband, basic services affect our everyday lives and they determine whether communities can grow, whether small businesses or businesses can invest here and whether families feel like their needs are being taken seriously. Economic opportunity is also critical. I mean, in my district, we have prime assets such as Doña Ana County DACC and NMSU, and people want good jobs. They want support for small businesses and workforce training and as I stated earlier, they want a reason for the next generation to stay in New Mexico. Education is also a priority for me. We have to get back to the basics, reading and math. Really, children should be literate by third grade because after that they're expected to read and learn in every subject. And finally, health care I think is huge because families need doctors, behavioral health services, not waiting in long lines to see their, you know, to get into these, to see their doctors or therapists and they want care close to home.

Noah Raess:

How would you successfully address those concerns?

Ramona Martinez:

So I would address these issues by focusing on practical solutions and accountability. I would fight to bring state resources back to district 33 for roads and water and broadband because those investments are what allow communities to grow. With regards to economic opportunity, I would work hand in hand with our local colleges, with our unions, and I would support workforce trainings, for small businesses, and responsible development that creates good jobs while protecting our resources. On education, I would focus on reading and math again, especially focusing on early literacy. As I stated, every child should be literate by the third grade. And when they're behind, we need to identify that and provide early intervention and really intervention. And with healthcare, I would work to expand access to providers, behavioral health services. Really look at the Medicaid reimbursement rates, see, you know, come bring people together in our community, you know, to talk about what can we actually, strategize and, connect all together and listen to people, about their ideas as well. So my approach is simple. I want to identify the problem, do the homework and bring people to the table and measure whether what we are doing is actually working.

Noah Raess:

Finally, what else do you want people to know about you or your campaign?

Ramona Martinez:

I want voters to know that I'm serious about this work. I care deeply for this district, for Doña Ana County. I come from a family that has taught me the value of hard work and service. My dad was a union ironworker, and my mom was a teacher. I have two older sisters that are also educators. I put myself through law school as a single mom, so I know what it means to work hard, raise a family, and push through challenges because I've lived those challenges that so many people are living right now. I'm running because I believe people deserve someone who is prepared, accessible and willing to work through hard issues. I definitely do not, claim to have all the answers and I know that we're not going to fix everything overnight, but I also believe we can do a lot better when we focus on the basics, listen to people, and stop treating government like it's, like it's just talking points. For me, this campaign is really just about real doing, real work and real bringing real results to district 33.