KRWG Public Media receives numerous broadcast, news awards

The New Mexico Broadcasters Association and New Mexico Press Women have recognized KRWG Public Media with numerous awards for its work in categories including talk show, interviews for both TV and radio, social media, continuing coverage and more.

KRWG received 9 first place awards, 4 second place, 2 third place honors and numerous honorable mentions from the New Mexico Press Women at their annual conference and banquet May 1-2 in Albuquerque.

The New Mexico Broadcasters Association named KRWG staff members as winners of Excellence in Broadcasting Awards in 4 categories.

KRWG Director of Content KC Counts said, “I’m incredibly proud of the team’s hard work throughout the year and being recognized at this level, with so many awards, is truly humbling and a reminder that what we do in the community each and every day matters.”

First place finishers on the state level continue to compete on the national level. The National Federation of Press Women will hold its conference in Maryland later this year. The New Mexico Broadcasters Association is set to hold its 75th Anniversary Convention and Awards Gala on June 5th in Albuquerque.

Below is a list of the recognitions from NMBA and NFPW.

NMBA Large Market Radio Awards



Continuing Coverage NMSU graduate students' fight for change Noah Raess Breaking News High school students protest ICE Noah Raess Specialty Show KRWG's Wine Confidential Scott Brocato Talk Show or Interview Voice of the Public - The Financial Confidential KC Counts

NMPW 1st Place awards



Leora Zeitlin Radio and Television: Interview - Radio New Horizons Orchestra features four piano soloists in weekend concert Abigail Salas Radio and Television: Prepared Report - Television Community creates 'Art Carts' for the unhoused Angelina Malone

Web and Social Media: Social Media Presence - Nonprofit, government or educational KRWG Instagram

Scott Brocato

Radio and Television: On-the-scene Report - Radio "May Day Strong" National Day of Action at NMSU gathers public sector unions, educators, and more Courtney Hill and Christian Valle Radio and Television: Special Programming - Television Trails of Enchantment Liz Liano and Angelina Malone

Web and Social Media: Electronic Newsletter - Nonprofit, government, or educational Friday News Wrap

KC Counts and Mark Johnson Radio and Television: Talk Show – Radio Voice of the Public - Wildfire Prevention, Recovery, and Adaptation KC Counts and Courtney Hill Radio and Television: Interview - Television Fronteras: A Changing America - Law for a Lawless Land Anthony Moreno and Angelina Malone Public Relations Materials – Report Content Report

2nd place



Scott Brocato Radio and Television: Talk Show – Radio KRWG Wine Confidential

Scott Brocato and

Christian Valle Radio and Television: Interview – Television Fronteras: A Changing America – Birth of the Acid Western Emily Guerra Radio and Television: Interview – Radio Puentes – “The Crossing” Angelina Malone

Web and Social Media: Website Edited or Managed by Entrant KRWG.org



3rd Place



KC Counts and

Adaline McIntosh Radio and Television: interview - Radio Las Cruces 5th grader undeterred by governor's veto Liz Liano Web and Social Media: Podcast You, Me and Inequity

Honorable Mention

