KRWG Public Media receives numerous broadcast, news awards
The New Mexico Broadcasters Association and New Mexico Press Women have recognized KRWG Public Media with numerous awards for its work in categories including talk show, interviews for both TV and radio, social media, continuing coverage and more.
KRWG received 9 first place awards, 4 second place, 2 third place honors and numerous honorable mentions from the New Mexico Press Women at their annual conference and banquet May 1-2 in Albuquerque.
The New Mexico Broadcasters Association named KRWG staff members as winners of Excellence in Broadcasting Awards in 4 categories.
KRWG Director of Content KC Counts said, “I’m incredibly proud of the team’s hard work throughout the year and being recognized at this level, with so many awards, is truly humbling and a reminder that what we do in the community each and every day matters.”
First place finishers on the state level continue to compete on the national level. The National Federation of Press Women will hold its conference in Maryland later this year. The New Mexico Broadcasters Association is set to hold its 75th Anniversary Convention and Awards Gala on June 5th in Albuquerque.
Below is a list of the recognitions from NMBA and NFPW.
NMBA Large Market Radio Awards
|Continuing Coverage
|NMSU graduate students' fight for change
|Noah Raess
|Breaking News
|High school students protest ICE
|Noah Raess
|Specialty Show
|KRWG's Wine Confidential
|Scott Brocato
|Talk Show or Interview
|Voice of the Public - The Financial Confidential
|KC Counts
NMPW 1st Place awards
|Leora Zeitlin
|Radio and Television: Interview - Radio
|New Horizons Orchestra features four piano soloists in weekend concert
|Abigail Salas
|Radio and Television: Prepared Report - Television
|Community creates 'Art Carts' for the unhoused
|Angelina Malone
|Web and Social Media: Social Media Presence - Nonprofit, government or educational
|KRWG Instagram
|Scott Brocato
|Radio and Television: On-the-scene Report - Radio
|"May Day Strong" National Day of Action at NMSU gathers public sector unions, educators, and more
|Courtney Hill and Christian Valle
|Radio and Television: Special Programming - Television
|Trails of Enchantment
|Liz Liano and Angelina Malone
|Web and Social Media: Electronic Newsletter - Nonprofit, government, or educational
|Friday News Wrap
|KC Counts and Mark Johnson
|Radio and Television: Talk Show – Radio
|Voice of the Public - Wildfire Prevention, Recovery, and Adaptation
|KC Counts and Courtney Hill
|Radio and Television: Interview - Television
|Fronteras: A Changing America - Law for a Lawless Land
|Anthony Moreno and Angelina Malone
|Public Relations Materials – Report
|Content Report
2nd place
|Scott Brocato
|Radio and Television: Talk Show – Radio
|KRWG Wine Confidential
|Scott Brocato and
Christian Valle
|Radio and Television: Interview – Television
|Fronteras: A Changing America – Birth of the Acid Western
|Emily Guerra
|Radio and Television: Interview – Radio
|Puentes – “The Crossing”
|Angelina Malone
|Web and Social Media: Website Edited or Managed by Entrant
|KRWG.org
3rd Place
|KC Counts and
Adaline McIntosh
|Radio and Television: interview - Radio
|Las Cruces 5th grader undeterred by governor's veto
|Liz Liano
|Web and Social Media: Podcast
|You, Me and Inequity
Honorable Mention
|KC Counts
|Radio and Television: Interview - Radio
|NM Sen. Ben Ray Lujan responds to public media funding rescission
|Scott Brocato and Abigail Salas
|Radio and Television: Best Newscast - Radio
|KRWG News
|Scott Brocato
|Radio and Television: Prepared Report - Radio
|Las Cruces City Council passes Realize Las Cruces ordinance
|Scott Brocato
|Radio and Television: Interview - Radio
|Film Las Cruces celebrates its tenth anniversary
|Noah Raess
|Radio and Television: Prepared Report – Radio
|CYFD announces budget request
|Noah Raess
|Radio and Television: Prepared Report – Radio
|Federal student loan caps spark concern among educators
|Abigail Salas
|Radio and Television: Special Programming - Radio
|Continuing coverage of Project Jupiter
|Abigail Salas
|Radio and Television: Prepared Report - Radio
|Group protests friend's detention
|Leora Zeitlin
|Radio and Television: Interview - Radio
|Recital by pianist Yoshiko Arahata will feature music from Handel to jazz to Latin American gems
|Leora Zeitlin
|Radio and Television: Interview - Radio
|NMSU Combined Choirs present a concert of sacred and playful music
|Leora Zeitlin
|Radio and Television: Interview - Radio
|NMSU Woodwind Quintet to perform music by “Five Brilliant B’s”