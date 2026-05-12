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KRWG Public Media receives numerous broadcast, news awards

KRWG
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:42 PM MDT

The New Mexico Broadcasters Association and New Mexico Press Women have recognized KRWG Public Media with numerous awards for its work in categories including talk show, interviews for both TV and radio, social media, continuing coverage and more.

KRWG received 9 first place awards, 4 second place, 2 third place honors and numerous honorable mentions from the New Mexico Press Women at their annual conference and banquet May 1-2 in Albuquerque.
The New Mexico Broadcasters Association named KRWG staff members as winners of Excellence in Broadcasting Awards in 4 categories.

KRWG Director of Content KC Counts said, “I’m incredibly proud of the team’s hard work throughout the year and being recognized at this level, with so many awards, is truly humbling and a reminder that what we do in the community each and every day matters.”

First place finishers on the state level continue to compete on the national level. The National Federation of Press Women will hold its conference in Maryland later this year. The New Mexico Broadcasters Association is set to hold its 75th Anniversary Convention and Awards Gala on June 5th in Albuquerque.

Below is a list of the recognitions from NMBA and NFPW.

NMBA Large Market Radio Awards

Continuing CoverageNMSU graduate students' fight for changeNoah Raess
Breaking NewsHigh school students protest ICENoah Raess
Specialty ShowKRWG's Wine ConfidentialScott Brocato
Talk Show or InterviewVoice of the Public - The Financial ConfidentialKC Counts

NMPW 1st Place awards

Leora ZeitlinRadio and Television: Interview - RadioNew Horizons Orchestra features four piano soloists in weekend concert
Abigail SalasRadio and Television: Prepared Report - TelevisionCommunity creates 'Art Carts' for the unhoused
Angelina Malone
Web and Social Media: Social Media Presence - Nonprofit, government or educationalKRWG Instagram
Scott Brocato
Radio and Television: On-the-scene Report - Radio"May Day Strong" National Day of Action at NMSU gathers public sector unions, educators, and more
Courtney Hill and Christian ValleRadio and Television: Special Programming - TelevisionTrails of Enchantment
Liz Liano and Angelina Malone
Web and Social Media: Electronic Newsletter - Nonprofit, government, or educationalFriday News Wrap
KC Counts and Mark JohnsonRadio and Television: Talk Show – RadioVoice of the Public - Wildfire Prevention, Recovery, and Adaptation
KC Counts and Courtney HillRadio and Television:  Interview - TelevisionFronteras: A Changing America - Law for a Lawless Land
Anthony Moreno and Angelina MalonePublic Relations Materials – ReportContent Report

2nd place

Scott Brocato Radio and Television: Talk Show – RadioKRWG Wine Confidential
Scott Brocato and
Christian Valle		Radio and Television: Interview – TelevisionFronteras: A Changing America – Birth of the Acid Western
Emily GuerraRadio and Television: Interview – RadioPuentes – “The Crossing”
Angelina Malone
Web and Social Media: Website Edited or Managed by EntrantKRWG.org

3rd Place

KC Counts and
Adaline McIntosh		Radio and Television: interview - RadioLas Cruces 5th grader undeterred by governor's veto
Liz LianoWeb and Social Media: PodcastYou, Me and Inequity

Honorable Mention

KC CountsRadio and Television: Interview - Radio
NM Sen. Ben Ray Lujan responds to public media funding rescission
Scott Brocato and Abigail SalasRadio and Television: Best Newscast - RadioKRWG News
Scott Brocato
Radio and Television: Prepared Report - RadioLas Cruces City Council passes Realize Las Cruces ordinance
Scott Brocato
Radio and Television: Interview - RadioFilm Las Cruces celebrates its tenth anniversary
Noah Raess
Radio and Television: Prepared Report – RadioCYFD announces budget request
Noah Raess
Radio and Television: Prepared Report – RadioFederal student loan caps spark concern among educators
Abigail Salas
Radio and Television: Special Programming - RadioContinuing coverage of Project Jupiter
Abigail Salas
Radio and Television: Prepared Report - RadioGroup protests friend's detention
Leora Zeitlin
Radio and Television: Interview - RadioRecital by pianist Yoshiko Arahata will feature music from Handel to jazz to Latin American gems
Leora Zeitlin
Radio and Television: Interview - Radio
NMSU Combined Choirs present a concert of sacred and playful music
Leora Zeitlin
Radio and Television: Interview - RadioNMSU Woodwind Quintet to perform music by “Five Brilliant B’s”
KRWG News
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