Hantavirus in New Mexico

NMDOH State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Erin Phipps explains the difference between Hantavirus strains and how to stay safe. Here's a transcript of her conversation with KC Counts:

KC Counts:

I don't know about you, but when I heard that this strain of hantavirus that we learned about from the cruise ship was passing from person to person, my jaw dropped. What can you tell us about this contagious strain of the virus?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

So this virus is the species of hantavirus known as the Andes virus. This virus has been recognized since the mid-1990s. It is not new, although it is rare, so most people haven't heard of it. But it was identified in the 1990s, and human-to-human transmission has been recognized since about that time with this species of hantavirus. One thing a lot of people, especially here in New Mexico, don't necessarily recognize is that there are a lot of different species and strains of hantavirus. So here in New Mexico, we have the Sin Nombre virus, which does not transmit person to person. The Andes virus is unique in that it is the only type of hantavirus in which human to human transmission has ever been recognized.

KC Counts:

That's fascinating. So what does that mean for someone like you in your position here in New Mexico? I think a lot of folks think about New Mexico when they think about hantavirus.

Dr. Erin Phipps:

Yes, so we have been getting quite a few inquiries with all the media attention. And so we've been trying to provide education and explain the differences between these different types of hantaviruses to the public.

KC Counts:

And I think we do. Would you agree? think that the risk that this could grow into a wider problem in the U.S. is extremely low, right?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

I agree.

KC Counts:

But the risk to everyday New Mexicans is there, in terms of contracting the virus. And how deadly is our strain of hantavirus compared to the Andy strain?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

So it's comparable, actually. So the Si Nombre virus and the Andes virus have comparable mortality rates, and they are among the most severe of all of the hantavirus strains. So here in New Mexico, we have about a 35, 40% fatality rate with the Sin Nombre virus, and that is roughly what's recognized with the Andes virus as well.

KC Counts:

So everybody needs to mind a few things, especially when it comes to those places where you might come into contact with rodent excrement, I'll say.

Dr. Erin Phipps:

Yes, no, that's absolutely true. Here in New Mexico, we have hantavirus in many areas of our state. So it's important for everyone to be aware of the risks. Hantavirus is not very easy to contract. However, it does circulate in our environment. So it's important for everyone to be aware of the risks so that they can take appropriate measures to keep themselves safe.

KC Counts:

Now, we often think of it as being associated with northern New Mexico, but from our listening region, El Paso to T or C, out to Silver City, and of course, down to Las Cruces, what kind of likelihood is there that you'll, you know, run into hantavirus virus in this region?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

It has been found in rodents throughout much of New Mexico. And there was a human case in Dona Ana County back in the 1990s. So it is not impossible to contract, I would say, anywhere in our state. But you are right. It is more common in northern

New Mexico.

KC Counts:

So what should people do if they happen to see what they believe is, say, rodent droppings?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

Yeah. So anytime anyone sees rodent droppings, they should be aware that there is some risk of hantavirus. So the first thing we recommend, especially if this is an area that's been closed up for some time, for example, a shed or a garage, we recommend first opening the doors and windows for at least 1/2 hour. And that ventilation will reduce the density of any virus that might becirculating. So ventilation is our friend. Next, we recommend using either any commercial disinfectant or a 10% bleach solution and spray those droppings pretty thoroughly with this. So any droppings or nesting materials you see, spray it with that solution or dilute bleach. That does two things. Number one, it helps inactivate any virus that might be there. And #2, it will actually help prevent any, you know, aerosolization of the virus or any droppings or urine. Just with that, moisture will help prevent it from being kicked up into the air.

KC Counts:

And should you be wearing a mask while you're doing this?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

Yes, absolutely. And so using a mask and gloves after letting the disinfectant solution sit for five or 10 minutes, then use a paper towel while you're wearing gloves and a mask to clean up the droppings or nesting material. Never use a broom or vacuum because that can kick the virus up into the air if there's any

present.

KC Counts:

What do we know about transmission of hantavirus to other animals in New Mexico? Your pets, your cats and dogs, for example.

Dr. Erin Phipps:

Cats and dogs do not get sick from hantavirus.

KC Counts:

Good to know. And livestock?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

Same. It has not been recognized in any livestock.

KC Counts:

All right. Well, what else do you think is important for people to know as they're hearing these headlines and thinking about their own personal safety?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

So I think here in New Mexico, understanding the difference between the strain of hantavirus that circulates here in New Mexico, that it's different from the one that is affecting the cruise ship passengers. Here in New Mexico, we do not have any risk of person-to-person transmission. However, we have a very common risk of transmission directly from rodents.

KC Counts:

You mentioned the name of the virus. Did I hear you right? Sin Nombre?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

Yes.

KC Counts:

So do you know about the history of that and how it got its name?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

Yes, So back in the 90s when it was first identified, so the people working on it were searching for a name. And at that time, a lot of viruses were named after the location where they were found or the population they affected. And ultimately it was because there was so much discussion and disagreement about how to name this virus. It ultimately became named Sin Nombre, which is without name, Nameless.

KC Counts:

All right, and a place to go for more information if folks have questions we didn't address here today?

Dr. Erin Phipps:

So our New Mexico Department of Health website does have a page dedicated to hantavirus. And on that page, we do have data showing the number of cases over time. We also have resources that go into more detail than what I discussed in terms of how to safely clean up any areas that show evidence of rodents.

KC Counts:

All right, Dr. Phipps, well, we sure appreciate seeing you again and getting updated on this important information. Thank you.

Dr. Erin Phipps:

Thank you for having me.

Here's a link to the New Mexico Department of Health's website for more information:

https://www.nmhealth.org/about/erd/ideb/zdp/hps/