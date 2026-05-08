Art in the Garden returns to Picacho Hills Saturday

Larry Felhauer talks about the history of Art in the Garden, the group that hosts it, and his role in the organization. Here is a transcript of his conversation with KC Counts:

KC Counts:

How long have you been associated with Artists of Picacho Hills?

Larry Felhauer:

About 17 years. I took two years off. I wandered up to Colorado for a couple of years and then wised up and came back to New Mexico; but about 17 years, which is about as long as this program has been going on.

KC Counts:

Okay, well then you can tell me probably a little bit about the inspiration for it.

Larry Felhauer:

The original Art in the Garden was actually a collaboration between what at that time was a garden club in Picacho Hills and then the artists’ group. The 2 got together and did the initial Artists of Picacho Hills, I mean Art in the Garden. The garden group after, I don't know, two or three years, kind of faded away and this has just been inherited by the artists of Picacho Hills and we've been doing since then.

KC Counts:

Why open up people's homes to the public like this?

Larry Felhauer:

Well, I think it's a wonderful opportunity for folks to come out and see some beautiful gardens, lovely landscaping that folks have out here, dynamite views from up here. It just gives folks a chance to see some really interesting homes and gardens, as well as participate in the art, talk to the artists, see the artwork, buy the artwork we hope. It's a free event for the public. We are entirely funded by sponsors around the community. So anyone can come and enjoy the day.

KC Counts:

I tried to move in with one family. They didn't find me for a couple of days. [laughter] So, where should one go for more information?

Larry Felhauer:

Well, you can go to our website, which is theartistofpicachohills.com. We're also on Facebook. On the day of the show, which is May 9th, if you come out to Picacho Hills, take US-70 and Picacho Avenue West. Across the river to the second stoplight, turn right, that's Picacho Hills Drive, and about seven-tenths of a mile in, there's a small business shopping area there, and we'll have a table set up there to pass out maps for folks and give them any kind of information as you Go to the different homes. There'll be a greeter at each one of the homes that'll explain to you a little bit about the garden, answer any questions you might have. We also have master gardeners in each one of the gardens. All the plants are typically labeled, so you can look at the plants and figure out what works for you. And if you have questions, the master gardener is there to answer your questions. And then, of course, the art is there too.

KC Counts:

Anything that people should know about how to get around in the neighborhood, you know, if somebody has mobility issues or whatnot.

Larry Felhauer:

We try to arrange for gardens that have easy access for folks that might have mobility problems. And if there's someone that needs a wheelchair and can't get in easily, we can usually make arrangements to figure out a way to get them in. We don't have any homes that are up long hills or anything like that where people have to hike up a long hill or be driven up.

KC Counts:

Okay. And maybe you could talk a little bit about some of the highlights for this year.

Larry Felhauer:

Well, we have a number of different types of art this year. In the past, we've typically done this with only the artists of Picacho Hills members. The last couple of years, we've decided to start expanding this out and invite some other artists from around the community. So we have a pretty wide variety of artists. We have two or three painters. We have photographers. There's at least two ceramic artists. There's some jewelers, some mixed media folks. So there's a really eclectic amount of art out there.

KC Counts:

And what else do you think is important for people to know about Art in the Garden or Artists of Picacho Hills while you have the opportunity?

Larry Felhauer:

I think Art in the Garden is really a tremendous opportunity. We've been doing this, as I say, for about 17 years. People really love it. We get typically three to 500 people out here for this program. So it's really a nice way to spend the day. You can learn a lot about the art, learn about the artists themselves, and then again, see the beautiful gardens.

KC Counts:

Are you an artist or a gardener?

Larry Felhauer:

Oh, I'm an artist. I do ceramic.

KC Counts:

I mean, they're certainly not mutually exclusive.

Larry Felhauer:

No. Well, I used to do a lot more gardening than I do now. I have a garden that does most of it because I'm getting a little old for it.

KC Counts:

It's hard work.

Larry Felhauer:

No, I'm a ceramic artist and have been for a number of years.

KC Counts:

All right. How will we know your art when we see it?

Larry Felhauer:

My art typically reflects the Southwestern culture. I'm very interested in the Native American culture here and in the area. And so most of my stuff reflects that. And I try to draw from that when I do my art.

KC Counts:

Okay, Larry. Well, thank you so much for taking the time to tell us about it and to all those involved who are opening up their homes so we can come and take a look. Appreciate your time.

Larry Felhauer:

Great. Thank you very much.

You can find more information right here.