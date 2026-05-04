Mental Health Monday

NMSU Office of Health Promotion Peer Nicholas Ramey discussed the impacts and supports of mental health in the Gen-Z population with Liz Liano. Here is a transcript of their conversation:

Nicholas Ramey:

My name is Nicholas Ramey. I was born in 2004 and I'm part of the Gen. Z era.

Liz Liano:

What are some of the challenges in your generation?

Nicholas Ramey:

Well, growing up, technology was kind of a leap ahead of every other generation behind us, as having a phone at 11 or 12 years old wasn't uncommon. Having 2 TVs, 3 TVs in a household wasn't rare. It was almost common. Kind of, just like computers, like computers were a main thing in the household- like everyone had a computer.

Liz Liano:

Yeah, so you're talking about like a lot more access and frequency to technology, right? Lots of phones, lots of television. Do you feel like that's had any impact on your mental health or of your peers?

Nicholas Ramey:

I would definitely say so. It's kind of expected when a new thing is kind of given to a population as we're given these technologies like, oh, we can call our friends, we can text, we can go on group chats. You're kind of just expected to have knowledge. So like, everyone's expecting to ,talk about the same thing, look at the same thing, especially with social media. And so like, I've understood it that like, I'm gonna go hang out with my friends. Well, we already know what our interests are because, you know, we follow the same things on social media and all of those things. But there's also a kind of wall between that. It's like, if you don't follow someone on social media ,it's kind of like a barrier to actually trying to want to know them because you don't know what they're into. And that could kind of give a wall to, oh, like, should I even, you know, conversate with this person? Is it okay? Are we going to have the same things that we like? And so it's just kind of like a wall to, like a limit to conversation with people based on, do we like the same things?

Liz Liano:

So are you saying it's easier to connect on what you already know that somebody likes on social media and it's more difficult to kind of ascertain what somebody likes when it's not already, it's not already made clear by seeing it on their social media?

Nicholas Ramey:

Because I would post on my Instagram, like all my stories and stuff about what I'm doing and then so would my friends and we'd talk about it when we would see each other or we'd text about it. But like if we see someone like not doing that, we're just like, okay, well, we're not gonna, you know, text about it because we just don't know much about it. And of course, like there's the, there's people that do like, oh, I'm interested in this, that's something new, let me get at it. But I feel like a lot of people kind of stick to their comfort zone. And so like with people doing something different, they're just like, oh, okay, that's... not something that I do. So of course we're not going to have a good relationship.

Liz Liano:

So are you saying it's like harder to connect with people and build a bridge and ask them like, what are you into? What do you like doing? If you don't already see it being posted about on social media, is it harder to reach out and say, hey, do you like doing this? I'm not sure if you do it. Do you want to hang out with me and do this and just kind of take that sort of a risk?

Nicholas Ramey:

It is. In my generation, we've gotten comfortable by staying in our comfort zones where it's hard to take someone out and put them in something new. So it's like, for me, it's not really a struggle as I love learning new things and doing new things. And I'm very open to the idea of doing new things. But what I've noticed from like my friends growing up is that they would rather stay at their house than go like to the park or something.

Liz Liano:

So how do you feel like this inclination of you and your peers to stay in that comfort zone impacts your overall mental health?

Nicholas Ramey:

I would say, I would like to state that like I am a very energetic and overly friendly person. I love meeting new people. I do events all across campus. I'm a resident assistant. So I don't have the struggle with meeting new people, but I can tell in some of like my residents that they're very closed off and they're kind of worried either, you know, to be judged or they're just not comfortable meeting new people because they don't want to put themselves in a uncomfortable environment. And what I've learned about just kind of being myself in public environments is that you are going to get uncomfortable. And I feel like my generation is like, why do I need to be uncomfortable? If I have everything at my hands, like there's no point. And that's what technology I feel has done to us. It's like we don't, we can know the news by just looking it up. We can know the latest, you know, show that's being passed around on, you know, like on social media and all that. So it's just that people don't, tend to be like: let me try this new thing, because they don't feel like they need to.

Liz Liano:

You said you like getting out and meeting new people and stuff like that. I'm sure sometimes it's uncomfortable. What is that payoff for you?

Nicholas Ramey:

You have to be consistent in the practice of being uncomfortable until it turns comfortable. Because that's how I've learned it. It's like I got used to talking to strangers, especially for like events on campus that I'll just, call out to people. Hey, excuse me, would you like to, have this drink or, talk about this certain topic? And I got used to it that I just stopped being embarrassed about it. And I feel like it's really hard to get out of that because, you know, you have to be consistent. And like everything else, you can't just automatically be good at everything or one thing. You have to keep going at it. So I really just think that consistency is key to kind of getting out of your uncomfortable spot or turning an uncomfortable spot into a comfortable one.

Liz Liano:

Great. Yeah, consistency is key. So kind of what you're saying is just keep practicing, right?Like maybe social interaction is just like a sport or anything else, right? We just keep practicing. How would you say-do you feel like your peers, your generation, feels maybe heard and comfortable enough to maybe reach out for resources or support when this maybe gets a little bit too difficult?

Nicholas Ramey:

Yes, so I feel like there's a bunch of resources, especially not even just for my generation, but for past generations, especially like millennials as well. Like there's a bunch of groups online, there's clubs online that are wanting people to attend and wanting to socialize. And, if you're having trouble, mental or physical health, there's also a bunch of mental health communities that are out there. And they really focus on like, oh, how are you feeling when you're exposed to this? And like, it's more of like, if you get more, like more anxiety when you're in those situations, instead of just being like feeling a little uncomfortable or awkward, then I feel like, probably not to do that. Because, the more stressed you are, it's kind of, stress isn't always unhealthy for you, but if you get extreme anxiety in those situations, try and kind of pull yourself back and try to understand what is just, oh, I'm just a little uncomfortable and what is really like hurting you mentally.

Liz Liano:

So for some folks, you're acknowledging it can be really stressful to try and jump out of your comfort zone, right? So what would you say to these folks who are having a lot of hesitation? What are some little things that they can do to feel more comfortable to step outside of their comfort zone or little things to improve their mental health?

Nicholas Ramey:

Talk in class. Talk to your classmates. Because a lot of the classes that I was in, there's going to be group work. So get used to doing group work. Because to what I was doing, like, okay, these aren't really, my friends, they're my classmates. So we are doing kind of a job together. So it has to be done. So don't think of it like, oh, I'm stepping out, I have to be social, I have to be conversational. No, just talk about it like, oh, we need to get this stuff done. You know, what are your responsibilities? What are my responsibilities? Let's, you know, work together if we have any trouble with it. And everyone's gone through that time like, all groups don't work out. Someone's probably not going to do most of their work and all that stuff. But it's good to be the person to take that first step to kind of be the one to connect everyone as like you start talking to one group member, the other, and it just kind of opens your eyes to the type of people that you could meet in your classes. And then also like you could see them later in the year or later in another class. And so you already have that kind of that status quo with them. And like, it's just, it's just like, expand yourself. You don't even have to be the one that starts a conversation. Just, you know, say little things. Like, oh, like, yeah, I like that idea. Or like, oh, like we could do this. And it's just like, you gotta make yourself seem, you gotta put yourself there. You gotta make yourself known. Because once you understand that people see you, I feel like people get more confident of like, oh, okay, I can talk now. Because they know I'm there. They're going to think about what I'm going to say or what I could say.

Liz Liano:

Like, you mean getting in their head about it? So you're saying just try and make baby steps. Just don't overthink it. Just get in there.

Nicholas Ramey:

Yeah.

Liz Liano:

Try to talk to people without making it too big in your head and practice.

Nicholas Ramey:

Yes. Practice is necessary. And again, like you don't have to just start talking about your whole life. Just talk about what you guys are doing at that moment. If you're in a class, a lot of people, I've done it sometimes where I'll complain about the class and other people will start complaining too. And then that'll be kind of like a thing we connect over. Or we're like, oh, this class is so easy. And other people say the same thing. And so like, it's just, you got to talk about something that's, what's the word? Kind of just like right there. Like it's not shocking. It's not like, oh, you're saying something outlandish. No, it's something easy to talk about. And so you get other people thinking about it in a way, and that also creates conversation. So you kind of be, you got to be diverse in like your conversations with people, especially based on the people you meet.

Liz Liano:

Lastly, what would you say to parents or supporters, caregivers who want to be more supportive of younger folks?

Nicholas Ramey:

Allow them the opportunity to be outside, have hobbies, and really partake in their age groups activities. allow them to go to birthday parties, to sport events, to school events, have them participate at birthday parties, go to birthday parties, sleepovers, all of that.

Liz Liano:

What's a final thought you would want to leave a young person who's having a tough time stepping out there?

Nicholas Ramey:

Honestly, to turn off your phone, delete all social media, Take a social media cleanse, truly. Get spiritual, go out into nature, ground yourself. Just try and get to know you before you try and get to let others know you. As you know, people want to have this kind of status of being looked at as something, but just make sure that you're confident in yourself, and that you don't care what everyone else kind of has to say for yourself.

Some resources related to this conversation are listed below:

Here is our community calendar, with community events happening in your area- where you might be able to get out and make connections.

https://www.krwg.org/community-calendar

Here are some community mental health and basic needs resouces:

https://www.krwg.org/krwg-news/community-resource-list