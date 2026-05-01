NMSU unveils new baseball stadium after donor support

The Las Cruces mayor and New Mexico State University administration joined baseball fans and players to honor long time donors that helped with much needed renovation to the facilities.

Long-time donors Mike and Judy Johnson were recognized for their years of support of the NMSU baseball program which involved everything from new bullpens and dugouts, to better seats, a new press box and a new video board.

These renovations were much needed according to those who remembered the old stadium and field. Las Cruces mayor Eric Enriquez called the old field a “sandlot” and Mike Johnson said he was appalled when he saw the conditions.

“Picture old wooden bleachers with splinters the size of pretty good size toothpicks that you have to pick out of your butt every once in a while when you sat down. Picture a natural field with all of the problems a natural field has in this type of environment. Picture an outfield wall that was metal plates that people were afraid to go up and make a catch because you might dislocate your shoulder by falling into the wall. It was not a very nice picture,” Johnson said.

Because of their support, NMSU announced that they have named the stadium Johnson Stadium after the couple and the city declared May 1st 2026 as Johnson Stadium Day.

NMSU baseball coach Jake Angier said that people would be hard pressed to find a more humble couple than the Johnsons.

“When we were talking about humility with our team, the thing we talked about was humility is not thinking less about yourself, its thinking about yourself less and there is no greater example than these two people here, just a humble, humble couple of people that have done so much for this university and this baseball program and we cannot thank them enough,” Angier said.

According to Mike Johnson, the renovations took over a decade but it was well worth the effort as he hopes to see the field be used under brighter lights in the future.

“The whole vision was to make this a place where we could have a regional NCAA tournament. Now it is just up to the team to do it,” Johnson said.

The Aggies go into a three game series at home against the Liberty Flames ending on Sunday May 3rd.