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Las Cruces Police Department gives update on investigation into latest fatal shooting

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:07 PM MDT
Las Cruces police say a man was killed Friday after being shot by at least one officer during an investigation.
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Las Cruces police say a man was killed Friday after being shot by at least one officer during an investigation.
Police Chief Jeremy Story speaks at the press conference
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Police Chief Jeremy Story speaks at the press conference
Noah Raess
Screenshot of body camera footage of the incident
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Screenshot of body camera footage of the incident
Screenshot from body camera footage of the shooting
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Screenshot from body camera footage of the shooting

The Las Cruces Police Department held a press conference and gave more details on the fatal shooting of a man by officers at the McDonald’s on Lohman.

Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story led the conference and explained that on April 24th, Metro Narcotics agents were watching 45-year-old David Gallegos, who was suspected of having a large amount of drugs in his possession.

“Metro had multiple successful controlled narcotics buys from Mr. Gallegos in the recent past. They had credible information that he had a significant amount of narcotics on the date of the incident,” Story said.

After yelling at a man in the parking lot, Gallegos starts walking over to his truck when an undercover police truck blocks his path and two agents hop out of the car.

Gallegos then reaches for his gun and puts his hands in the air before officers fire at least three shots, killing him. The gun in Gallegos’s possession was not reported to be stolen.

Story said that the whole event happened very quickly.

“From the time that the suspect's hand is clearly visible without the firearm to the first shot is approximately 0.233 seconds. Less than a quarter of a second,” Story said.

After obtaining a search warrant to look through the man's truck, police say that they found half a kilo, or a little over one pound, of meth, 580 fentanyl pills, and 20 grams of powdered fentanyl.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the agents are on paid administrative leave.
KRWG News
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess