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Fatal shooting involving Las Cruces Police Department officers under investigation

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:13 PM MDT

The Officer Involved Incident Task Force is in the process of investigating a fatal police shooting involving officers from the Las Cruces Police Department on Lohman Avenue.

According to a press release sent out by LCPD, Metro Narcotics Agents were watching a subject as part of an investigation near the Lohman and Walton intersection at around 2:00pm.

When the agents attempted to make contact with that individual, police say shots were fired. LCPD did not specify who shot first.

According to the press release, the suspect, an unidentified 45-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also recovered a firearm that was in the suspect's possession. The press release did not say what he was suspected of.

No police officers were injured during the shooting.

The Officer Involved Incident Task Force is conducting the investigation into the shooting. The task force is made up of investigators from many different local law enforcement departments including the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, the Las Cruces Police Department, and the New Mexico State Police.

KRWG Public Media has reached out to LCPD for more information.
KRWG News
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess