Fatal shooting involving Las Cruces Police Department officers under investigation

The Officer Involved Incident Task Force is in the process of investigating a fatal police shooting involving officers from the Las Cruces Police Department on Lohman Avenue.

According to a press release sent out by LCPD, Metro Narcotics Agents were watching a subject as part of an investigation near the Lohman and Walton intersection at around 2:00pm.

When the agents attempted to make contact with that individual, police say shots were fired. LCPD did not specify who shot first.

According to the press release, the suspect, an unidentified 45-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also recovered a firearm that was in the suspect's possession. The press release did not say what he was suspected of.

No police officers were injured during the shooting.

The Officer Involved Incident Task Force is conducting the investigation into the shooting. The task force is made up of investigators from many different local law enforcement departments including the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, the Las Cruces Police Department, and the New Mexico State Police.

KRWG Public Media has reached out to LCPD for more information.