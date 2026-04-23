Safe Routes to School to host Bike Fiesta

Safe Routes to School is hosting a Bike Fiesta at Lynn Middle School Saturday 4/25 from 9-noon. Volunteer and Ph.D. Candidate Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe speaks with KC Counts about her research on walking and biking to school and progress on creating safe routes in Las Cruces. Here's a transcript of their conversation:

KC Counts:

Tell me about your dissertation.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

I'm working on kids walking and cycling to school, so basically acts of travel to school, encouraging kids to walk. So my findings, my research, is looking at the infrastructure that promotes acts of school travel and also attitudinal change towards that as well.

KC Counts:

Why is that work important?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

I think it's important health-wise, one, and the issue of climate change, which is a global issue now. And so working is an exercise. You can take that. And Americans are facing this issue, especially with kids with obesity, because of inactiveness. So walking to school with kids, we have the Safe Routes to School program that takes kids from there at a point, like a meeting point, to school, which also helps keep the kids active.

KC Counts:

It's called Safe Routes to School.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes, Safe Routes to School.

KC Counts:

Here at KRWG, some time ago, we talked with one of the organizers of that. So I was curious to see.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yeah, I guess that would be Ashleigh Curry.

KC Counts:

I think so, as a matter of fact, yeah. Small community, right? Yeah, So tell me what you have found so far. Your research is taking place in Las Cruces, right?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Cruces and in Albuquerque.

KC Counts:

And New Mexico has among the highest, if not the highest, pedestrian fatality rates.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes, the highest.

KC Counts:

So obviously, a lot of work to do there, not just from the perspective of where we can call it, I'm doing this for my health and to save the environment, but we've got to start with that bottom level of making it safe. So what efforts have been done along those lines that you could find?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

I think the city is, I would say, working; so for example,the Elks Trail that was recently opened and the new ones that they are still working on. I think the city is doing great. We are looking for more initiatives towards active mobility.

KC Counts:

Now on Friday, February 13th, there was about 100 folks that participated.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes.

KC Counts:

In what they call Bike Roll y Caminar, right?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes.

KC Counts:

Were you there for that?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes, I was there.

KC Counts:

Tell us a little bit about how that was, because - was it raining that day?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes, it was a beautiful event. Of course, we didn't expect the rains, but it ended up, we literally didn't know, didn't anticipate getting that number of participants looking at the weather, but people really came in, and it tells us how much people would love it to have trails and things to keep them active. We had about close to 60 kids and parents. So there were points where kids would stop, activities and points where kids would stop to getsnacks. They would stop to do bike blender. And that was, to me, that was the most fun of it. So there is a bicycle connected to a blender where the kids paddle to make smoothies.

KC Counts:

All right. So one of the interesting things I found in some of the, should I call it early data maybe? Because you did some surveying of the parents that were there. And that the number one concern that parents had was actually the convenience of driving rather than safety or that their child isn't old enough to do it on their own.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yeah.

KC Counts:

What did that tell you?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

It's interesting to find that. I think a lot of literature has shown that convenience is one of the reasons why parents would rather choose to drive. And this is because of their work schedule. So parents would want to just drive, because my work is closer, and I can just drop the kids off and then drive over, yeah.

KC Counts:

And shortly behind that and completely logical and understandable is that traffic is a danger to their children. So we started by talking a little bit about the progress that the city's made and opening up these trails. Is that the one key thing that has to happen, do you think? Or how do you combat that convenience factor?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yeah, I think it is #1 key when like, just like the Elks Trail, it connects three schools - that's Dona Ana Elementary, Columbia Elementary, and Vista Middle School. Just right on that stretch. And so if parents are comfortable knowing that there's a good route here, there's a safer route here, I could just let my kids walk whilst I go to work. And that balances the inconveniences and the convenience issues they are mentioning.

KC Counts:

In the research stage, what are you going to look at next?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

I'm looking at parental attitudes. So this is just a preliminary survey I did. I'm going to have like a focus group, discussions with the kids to look at what interests them or what makes it fun walking and cycling. I'm also going to talk to the various stakeholders like the city of Las Cruces planners, principals, Safe Routes to School Program coordinators to find out issues like where collaboration can be done more strongly to improve walking and cycling. I'm also doing a work audit, looking at the streets, how safe, finding out the issues on the streets, and then pointing those out to the city to work on them.

KC Counts:

What do you hope is the outcome of your research?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

To get more people walking. I'm hoping to find out the major issues hindering active mobility. A lot of people do say the streets are not safe, but what do they, or how do they really define safety? So that's why I'm going in the field to look at that. Is it because people are not walking and so they feel it's not safe for them to also walk because you'd be like a loner on the street? Is it because actually the roads are bad? Is that all that's been described as safety or maybe there's a barking dog somewhere that scares off people? Yeah.

KC Counts:

What else do you think is important for people to know? Should we be looking for you out on those crosswalks around town?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes.

KC Counts:

And how has it been getting participation in your research so far? Are people open and willing to speak to you about it, answer questions, or has that been difficult?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes. It's interesting. I volunteer with the Safe Routes to School Program, the Las Cruces Public School Safe Routes to School Program. It's a very strong, very, very strong organization that does hands on activities, encouraging kids and taking kids to school through their Walk and School Bus Program. They also do other activities. So because I volunteer with them, I get to talk to the community, know what their thoughts are, and this is to help improve the program.

KC Counts:

One of the things that always, I found very intimidating about doing a research paper like this for a thesis or a dissertation, is how to design your research so that you're getting good data. And it seems like an intimidating thing to do. How did you go about that process?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Currently, this project falls underthe Safe Routesto School Initiative. So it's not part of my work because I'm still working with IRB. I'm still going through the IRB process.

KC Counts:

And for those that don't know, that's for you to get permission to talk to kids.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes, yes. So this is literally for the Safe Routes to School Program to see how their work is going. So I've been volunteering with them for the past two-and-a-half years.

KC Counts:

When is your next event?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Great. So we'll be having our bike fiesta On 25th April, it's at Lynn Middle School. It's very fun. Kids would be taught how to ride. If it's their first time, they'll be taught how to ride. There will be bike blenders, face painting; If you have a broken bicycle at home, which is preventing you from riding, you can come in free and it maybe fixable.

KC Counts:

Soon as the tire goes flat, I'm out.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

You would get it fixed right there.

KC Counts:

I see that there's a lot of folks that come together for this. And I know that some of these organizations even donate bicycles for kids throughout the year.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes, there'll be helmets as well for free.

KC Counts:

Okay. Well, thank you so much, Matilda, for coming in to talk about your research. Is there anything that I haven't asked you about yet that you think is really important for people to know?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes, there's also an ongoing study with the students of East Picacho. So there's going to be like a new trail that is being built. Thanks to Trails Plus for funding the trails that have been worked on. And so what's interesting about this is that kids are going to design their own trail, so watch out for that.

KC Counts:

And what age kids will be.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Elementary, I think grade 3. Third grade.

KC Counts:

Any information you want to pass along in terms of a place to go for parents to look at more information about these programs?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Okay, so you can go to the Doña Ana County website. You can also go to the Safe Routes to School website.

KC Counts:

Okay. Very good. Thank you so much for coming in and telling us about it. Good luck with the rest of your project and dissertation.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Thank you so much. It was nice.

KC Counts:

When you're done, will you stay in our area?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes, I love Las Cruces. In fact, I think it's one of the beautiful

communities one would ever find for him or herself. And so I would love to stay here.

KC Counts:

What do you hope to do professionally?

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

I would want to be a professor, but still consult with the city in aspects of active travel and volunteer. I love volunteering, so.

KC Counts:

Well, you've already been working with young people quite a bit.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Yes, yes.

KC Counts:

Right, thank you so much, Matilda.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

You're welcome.

KC Counts:

Very nice to have you.

Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe:

Thank you.

You can learn more about the Safe Routes to Schools program and this Saturday's Bike Fiesta right here.