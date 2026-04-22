NOAA: Simple ways to celebrate Earth Day

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offers the following ideas for celebrating Earth Day and helping to protect the planet every day:

Reduce, reuse, and recycle. Cut down on what you throw away. Follow the three "R's" to conserve natural resources and landfill space.

Volunteer. Volunteer for cleanups in your community. You can get involved in protecting your watershed, too.

Educate. When you further your own education, you can help others understand the importance and value of our natural resources.

Conserve water. The less water you use, the less runoff and wastewater that eventually end up in the ocean.

Choose sustainable. Learn how to make smart seafood choices at www.fishwatch.gov.

Shop wisely. Buy less plastic and bring a reusable shopping bag.

Use long-lasting light bulbs. Energy efficient light bulbs reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also flip the light switch off when you leave the room!

Plant a tree. Trees provide food and oxygen. They help save energy, clean the air, and help combat climate change.

Don't send chemicals into our waterways. Choose non-toxic chemicals in the home and office.

Bike more. Drive less.