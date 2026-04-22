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NOAA: Simple ways to celebrate Earth Day

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published April 22, 2026 at 9:05 AM MDT

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offers the following ideas for celebrating Earth Day and helping to protect the planet every day:

  • Reduce, reuse, and recycle. Cut down on what you throw away. Follow the three "R's" to conserve natural resources and landfill space.
  • Volunteer. Volunteer for cleanups in your community. You can get involved in protecting your watershed, too.
  • Educate. When you further your own education, you can help others understand the importance and value of our natural resources.
  • Conserve water. The less water you use, the less runoff and wastewater that eventually end up in the ocean.
  • Choose sustainable. Learn how to make smart seafood choices at www.fishwatch.gov.
  • Shop wisely. Buy less plastic and bring a reusable shopping bag.
  • Use long-lasting light bulbs. Energy efficient light bulbs reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also flip the light switch off when you leave the room!
  • Plant a tree. Trees provide food and oxygen. They help save energy, clean the air, and help combat climate change.
  • Don't send chemicals into our waterways. Choose non-toxic chemicals in the home and office.
  • Bike more. Drive less.
KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
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