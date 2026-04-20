City council approves new method to increase affordable housing

The Las Cruces City Council voted to buy more land next to The Community of Hope campus as well as participate in a state program designed to create more affordable rentals.

The city council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that purchases a vacant property that sits next to The Community of Hope campus.

Using state grant funds, the city will receive the nearly 8,500 square foot property for $720,000. While no final plans for usage are set in stone, the city’s Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Manager, Natalie Green, says that some ideas are being mulled over.

‘It could be used with some modifications for potential cooling and heating stations and act as a safe indoor space. It will increase support for coordinated entry and case management and offers opportunity for daytime rest and respite,” Green said.

Other uses could include storage for personal items, a daytime outreach center, and more space for other campus needs like parking.

The council also voted to participate in the state's Rehab 2 Rental Program. The program provides interest free forgivable loans to landlords that provides funding to property owners to bring substandard units up to required voucher standards.

Once renovated, these units can only be rented to residents using rental assistance vouchers. Housing Development Specialist Kevin Wilson said that this program ensures little to no risk on the city’s part.

“We do not have collections obligations nor are we liable for any kind of default along the way, however if the landlords do default then the remainder of the balance that they have to pay back does revert back to the city for affordable housing usage,” Wilson said.