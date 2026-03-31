Shooting leaves 13-year-old boy in critical condition

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after police say he shot and critically wounded another 13-year-old boy, identified as a friend, Monday night. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Petunia Lane in Las Cruces shortly before 10:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department, the victim was shot in the back of the head and was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso after police made contact with the boy and his parents, who were taking him to the hospital.

Police say they located the suspected shooter near Picacho Middle School and charged him with negligent use of a deadly weapon and minor in possession of a deadly weapon. More charges are possible.

The 13-year-old suspect is known to police, who identified him as a frequent runaway who has been known to possess firearms.