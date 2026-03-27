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Border Patrol agent charged with civil rights violation and evidence tampering

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published March 27, 2026 at 3:06 PM MDT
The border wall separating the United States and Mexico.
Evelyn Sandoval
/
KRWG
The border wall separating the United States and Mexico.

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico announced that a border patrol agent has been charged with multiple crimes including civil rights violations.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said that a federal grand jury has indicted 40-year-old border patrol agent Eduardo Prat for his alleged actions in May of 2023.

According to the indictment, Prat allegedly strangled an unnamed man while the man was in handcuffs. The incident occurred in Doña Ana County. In the following days and weeks, Prat allegedly concealed and covered up body camera footage of the incident.

Prat is being charged in federal court with deprivation of rights under color of law and destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

If convicted, Prat faces up to 20 years behind bars.

In a statement provided to KRWG Public Media, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that this behavior is “unacceptable of a CBP agent” and that they “expect all agents, officers and employees to perform their duties with honor and distinction, while they are working to keep our country safe.”

The statement goes on to say that the investigation is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General.

Prat’s trial has not been scheduled.
KRWG News
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess