Border Patrol agent charged with civil rights violation and evidence tampering

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico announced that a border patrol agent has been charged with multiple crimes including civil rights violations.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said that a federal grand jury has indicted 40-year-old border patrol agent Eduardo Prat for his alleged actions in May of 2023.

According to the indictment, Prat allegedly strangled an unnamed man while the man was in handcuffs. The incident occurred in Doña Ana County. In the following days and weeks, Prat allegedly concealed and covered up body camera footage of the incident.

Prat is being charged in federal court with deprivation of rights under color of law and destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

If convicted, Prat faces up to 20 years behind bars.

In a statement provided to KRWG Public Media, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that this behavior is “unacceptable of a CBP agent” and that they “expect all agents, officers and employees to perform their duties with honor and distinction, while they are working to keep our country safe.”

The statement goes on to say that the investigation is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General.

Prat’s trial has not been scheduled.

