Domestic incident led to a shooting that left 1 dead and 1 hurt at Air Force base, military says

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A shooting that left one person dead and another injured on a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico was the result of an isolated domestic dispute, military officials said Wednesday.

The shooting Tuesday evening injured an active duty service member stationed at Holloman Air Force Base, according to a statement from the 49th Wing. It said the person who died was a civilian and military veteran previously stationed at the base.

The base was placed on lockdown for nearly three hours starting Monday evening after reports of an active shooter near the convenience store on base. Officials say the shooting remains under investigation.