Crash sends 3 people to area hospitals

New Mexico State University Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that sent three people to area hospitals. It happened around 2 A.m. Saturday morning at the solar farm near I-25 and I-10.

NMSU Police Chief Justin Donovan says as the investigation continued, new information came to light. Donovan said, “Originally, I had reported that at least one individual had sustained injuries and had to be life flighted. Then quickly, as the investigation continued, my investigators did more interviews; it was determined that yes, two individuals were life flighted that evening and that they potentially were impaled by the same object of the fixed structure that was struck.”

Chief Donovan said the structure was electrical equipment that the vehicle hit and asked anyone with any information about the crash to contact police as the investigation is of a criminal nature and is ongoing. KRWG determined the vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of Triviz and Cholla and went through a fence at the solar farm and crashed into the panels. The chief said at last report, the two individuals airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso were in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.