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City council votes to approves step to help get more funds for redevelopment

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:50 PM MDT
Blairre Flores presents information on the tax icrimental financing baselines
The City of Las Cruces
Blairre Flores presents information on the tax incremental financing baselines

The Las Cruces City Council held a meeting that discussed topics revolving around funding for redevelopment plans around the city.

The city council voted unanimously to approve several gross receipts tax baselines for increment financing.

Tax increment finance, or TIF, works by setting a baseline for how much tax revenue they get in an area. The city then invests in that area and as taxes increase due to higher economic activity, the city gets more tax revenue. A percentage of that increased tax revenue is then reinvested into the designated area.

The city voted to approve six baselines for different metropolitan redevelopment areas across the city including the El Paseo and South Solano MRA, West Picacho and Motel MRA, and Apodaca and Lift Up MRA.

Economic development coordinator with the city Blairre Flores said that this is not a tax increase but rather captures future growth.

“TIF does not increase taxes. Second, it does not take existing tax revenue from other entities. It does capture tax growth above the base year from property tax and gross receipts tax,” Flores explained.

The TIF’s are expected to last for 20 years and capture 75% of increased tax revenue.

The council also approved various appointments to the airport board and transit board.
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Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess