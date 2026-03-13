March highlights from PBS

KC Counts hears about programming highlights for Women's History Month and more from Andrea Sosa, program director for The Programming Service:

KC Counts:

March is an exciting month. We've got St. Patrick's Day coming up and we've got Women's History Month, among other things. And that's going to be a real highlight on PBS programming this month. Andrea, thank you for joining us. Why don't we start with the Marlee Matlin program? Great reviews on that one.

Andrea Sosa:

It did. It had great reviews. We premiered it last year and we're bringing it back. The Academy Awards, as you know, are on Sunday night. And so on Monday, we're bringing back Marlee Matlin's story. It's especially relevant. You know, she was the first deaf actor to receive an Academy Award in 1987. And so this American Masters is a wonderful profile of her life and her work as both an actor and an activist for the disabled community and an author as well.

KC Counts:

So, she has her place in women's history, a more modern figure. And sometimes we neglect to pay the respect to those women, those contemporary women that are out there making history. So, an opportunity to take that in on Monday. And then there's a woman from our history that many people are unaware of.

Andrea Sosa:

Yes, Bella Abzug. So, if you haven't heard her name, you should know and you should tune in on March 17th to watch this profile of her work and her life. She was born in 1920, and she was instrumental in the women's rights movement of the early 70s in particular. It's so interesting to remember that in 1974, women were still fighting for the right to have their own credit cards without needing their husband's approval or to be under their husband's name. So, she was a member of the House of Representatives. And so, they took her campaign slogan for the title of this program, “This Woman's Place is in the House.

KC Counts:

That's with a capital H. Yes.

Andrea Sosa:

And so, this is a wonderful profile of all the work she did. It'll tell you a lot about her personality to know her nickname was Battling Bella. So that gives you an idea.

KC Counts:

Yeah, and just a coincidence that she was born the same year women first had the right to vote.

Andrea Sosa:

Yes.

KC Counts:

And moving on to some other highlights from the month of March, we've got some new programs our viewers might be highly interested in.

Andrea Sosa:

Yes, we do. So many new programs coming up in March. On March 22nd is the next drama drop. We get 3 new series, new seasons of some series like “Call the Midwife”. Season 15, if you can believe it. Season 15 will be coming up. And actually, if you're a member of this station, you can already watch the first three episodes through the free PBS app and sign in with your membership, your passport access. You can watch “Call the Midwife”; you can also watch “The Count of Monte Cristo”, which will premiere on the 22nd, as well as “The Forsythes”.This is a prequel to “The Forsythes” saga from the early 2000s with Damien Lewis, although they did stray away from the books and the story a bit. So there's a reimagining here, but we think viewers are going to love it. And in fact, the producers have so much faith in it, they've already greenlit seasons two and three.

KC Counts:

Hey, if it worked for Star Wars... alright, and let's talk about the big 250th celebration that continues throughout the year.

Andrea Sosa:

Yes, so we've had some programs, most notably Ken Burns' “American Revolution” that premiered in November. And over the last year, we've been airing programs celebrating America's 250th birthday. And that will continue over the next year, including a Nova profile of the birth of democracy starting in Greece when modern day democracy was established. And so more celebration – we'll bring back Ken Burns’ “American Revolution” in April and around the 4th of July, and more celebrations of all of that history that makes up our country.

KC Counts:

Good to know, because I didn't get to catch every episode the first time around. And many people I know are in that same boat. And just an interesting, you know, another comparison, if you will, the birth of democracy 2,500 years ago and the birth of American democracy 250 years ago. So, we appreciate hearing about all these March highlights, and we look forward to hearing the highlights for April next month.

Andrea Sosa:

Thank you, KC.

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