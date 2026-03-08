State political parties pack Ruidoso for pre-primary conventions

New Mexico's Republican and Democratic parties held their pre-primary conventions in Ruidoso Saturday. The Republicans gathered at the Ruidoso Convention Center while the Democrats convened across town at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Convention Center.

Both parties reported hundreds of attendees and elected candidates to represent the parties in the June primary. As of the time of this publication, the Democratic Party has not published its results as voting continues until 9 p.m. Sunday. Here is a list of candidates selected by the Republican Party of New Mexico:

U.S. Representative for the 1st Congressional District: (Totals based on delegates who are in the candidates’ district)

Ndidiamaka Okpareke - 98 votes – Qualified to be on the primary ballot.

Steve Jones - 16 votes – Did not qualify to be on the primary ballot

U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District:

Gregory G. Cunningham - 114 votes – Qualified to be on the primary ballot.

Jose Orozco - 17 votes – Did not qualify to be on the primary ballot.

U.S. Representative for the 3rd Congressional District:

Martin Zamora - 167 votes – Qualified to be on the primary ballot.

Governor:

Doug W. Turner - 104 votes – Qualified to be on the primary ballot.

Duke Rodriguez - 39 votes – Did not qualify to be on the primary ballot.

Greggory D. Hull - 239 votes – Qualified to be on the primary ballot.

James F. Ellison - 7 votes – Did not qualify to be on the primary ballot.

Steve D. Lanier - 31 votes – Did not qualify to be on the primary ballot.

Lt. Governor:

Aubrey Blair Dunn - 77 votes – Did not qualify to be on the primary ballot.

David M. Gallegos - 278 votes – Qualified to be on the primary ballot.

Manuel Lardizabal 61 votes – Did not qualify to be on the primary ballot.

Secretary of State:

Ramona L. Goolsby - 408 votes – Qualified to be on the primary ballot.

Attorney General:

Samuel L. Kane 412 votes – Qualified to be on the primary ballot.

Commissioner of Public Lands:

Michael Jack Perry 414 votes – Qualified to be on the primary ballot.

